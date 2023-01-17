When a famous celebrity has a child that grows up to be their own person, it’s always great to see that talent passed down. Lil Wayne’s daughter Reginae Carter recently posted a clip of her pole dancing on Instagram. Moreover, she captioned the post with excitement as she danced to Chris Brown’s “Under The Influence.”

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 13: Reginae Carter arrives to the 2022 Soul Train Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on November 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/FilmMagic,)

“Our first class of the year @pinkpolesstudios,” she wrote in her IG post. “Always so much fun. Imma count this as my first workout as well.”

Moreover, it’s not the first time that she’s shown us how to work that pole. Last time, she also gushed about her new boyfriend and couldn’t stop blushing. With a chair to boot and everything, it seems she’s really putting the work in.

“I am dating someone that I really enjoy spending time with,” she expressed in an interview. When describing her boo, she called him “a gentleman” who she loves being around. However, when talking about their connection, she couldn’t hold back a big smile. “I don’t even want to go on too much.”

Recently, Weezy’s daughter also said she wants people to stop comparing new rappers to him. She took to Twitter to air out her frustrations.

“‘KEEP MY FATHER’S NAME OUT YA MOUTH,’” she wrote, plus two laughing emojis. “Nah fr y’all need to stop comparing my dad to the new kids on the block .. gotta stop ! Everybody is super talented and dope ! Let them have their run and time will tell .. but leave that marathon Wayne ran out of it …”

Still, Weezy’s name isn’t the only thing that people have dragged through the mud. Moreover, DJ Akademiks apologized for recent comments where he called Reginae her boyfriend’s “b***h.”

Toya Johnson calls out DJ Akademiks for speaking on Reginae Carter on his recent Twitch. pic.twitter.com/PmL9vv382X — The Info Spot (@TheInfoSpot) September 24, 2022

Even with that measely jab, Reginae might have enough rap skills to start her own career. When asked about her favorite verse from her dad, she spit some b bars from “La La” off of Tha Carter III. Given that the verse is about her, no wonder those lines stuck out to her, as they would to any child of one of the GOATs.

What do you think about Reginae Carter's pole dancing skills?