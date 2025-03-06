Hannah Berner Breaks Her Silence After Controversial Megan Thee Stallion Oscars Party Interview

Earlier this month, Megan Thee Stallion popped out for Vanity Fair's Oscars afterparty. Unfortunately, however, her show-stopping fit isn't the only thing that made headlines. At one point in the evening, Meg stopped to chat with comedian Hannah Berner along with her former Bravo costar Paige DeSorbo.

Both of them made it clear that they're big fans of the femcee. "I start my day with you and only you," DeSorbo revealed. "No, your music has literally — when I want to fight someone, I listen to your music," Berner added. Meg didn't seem to be on board, playfully brushing off the remark. "Because you want to throw that fighting sh*t out the window and you want to get cute and be a bad b*tch," she said. Many of the rapper's fans proceeded to call Berner out for the apparent microaggression. Others took issue with the interview as a whole, claiming that it seemed less than professional.

Megan Thee Stallion's Oscars 2025 Dress

Amid the backlash, the Giggly Squad podcast host has taken to her Instagram Story to speak out, apologizing and acknowledging what she could have done better. "Interviewing Megan Thee Stallion was a dream of mine. I love her music and It’s my go to whenever I need to boost my confidence before a show,” she explained. "Looking back at the interview, I wish I used any other word except ‘fight’ to describe how her songs impact me. It was a careless choice of words and though there was no ill intent, I recognize and acknowledge that what I said has a deeper meaning and I am so sorry to Megan. I appreciate everyone who brought this to my attention."