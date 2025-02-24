Megan Thee Stallion Fans Gush Over Out-Of-This-World Birthday Photos

Over the weekend, Megan Thee Stallion had fans praising her birthday photos shared on social media. The rap star dons a skin-clad velvet outfit as she cruises around the galaxy. She captioned the Instagram post, "More from my birthday shoot." Fans flooded the rap star's post with celebratory comments. Megan's birthday is on February 15.

"These are STUNNING," commented a fan. Recognizing the theme, a fan commented, "She on another planet ! Spaceship Stallion." One fan took the opportunity to praise Hottie with a lengthy comment. They wrote, "Just fucking WOW!! I’m bout to just fall to my knees right now! Oh good Heavenly Father THANK YOU!! Thank you for taking your precious time on creating this pure Goddess of a woman. Like OMG! I am completely stunned! There are LITERALLY no words to describe how so incredibly Gorgeous you truly are. I promise everyday I’m so grateful to God for your existence. This so breathtakingly phenomenal!

I didn’t think it was possible to fall more in love. But here I go. You got my heart literally trying to break out my chest. I love you so very badly and so very deep @theestallion. You truly are a sight to see my love."

When Is Megan Thee Stallion's Birthday?

Megan Thee Stallion is making major business moves in 2025, expanding her empire across music, spirits, and television. To celebrate her 30th birthday, she launched Chicas Divertidas, a premium tequila brand inspired by advice from Beyoncé. Produced at Casa Centinela in Jalisco, Mexico, the line features Blanco and Reposado varieties with bold, colorful packaging that reflects Megan’s signature energy. In music, she inked a distribution and marketing deal with Warner Music Group. The agreement lets her release music independently through her label, Hot Girl Productions, while maintaining full ownership of her masters and publishing rights. With Warner’s global resources behind her, she keeps creative control while expanding her reach.