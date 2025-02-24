Megan Thee Stallion Fans Gush Over Out-Of-This-World Birthday Photos

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 47 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Syndication: Savannah Morning News
Tuesday, July 30, 2024; Atlanta, Ga; Grammy winner Megan Thee Stallion performs during a presidential campaign rally for Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday, July 30, 2024 at the Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Ga.
Megan Thee Stallion gifts fans for her birthday.

Over the weekend, Megan Thee Stallion had fans praising her birthday photos shared on social media. The rap star dons a skin-clad velvet outfit as she cruises around the galaxy. She captioned the Instagram post, "More from my birthday shoot." Fans flooded the rap star's post with celebratory comments. Megan's birthday is on February 15.

"These are STUNNING," commented a fan. Recognizing the theme, a fan commented, "She on another planet ! Spaceship Stallion." One fan took the opportunity to praise Hottie with a lengthy comment. They wrote, "Just fucking WOW!! I’m bout to just fall to my knees right now! Oh good Heavenly Father THANK YOU!! Thank you for taking your precious time on creating this pure Goddess of a woman. Like OMG! I am completely stunned! There are LITERALLY no words to describe how so incredibly Gorgeous you truly are. I promise everyday I’m so grateful to God for your existence. This so breathtakingly phenomenal!
I didn’t think it was possible to fall more in love. But here I go. You got my heart literally trying to break out my chest. I love you so very badly and so very deep @theestallion. You truly are a sight to see my love."

More: Megan Thee Stallion Makes Jaws Drop With Steamy & Bikini-Clad Vacation Photo Dump

When Is Megan Thee Stallion's Birthday?

Megan Thee Stallion is making major business moves in 2025, expanding her empire across music, spirits, and television. To celebrate her 30th birthday, she launched Chicas Divertidas, a premium tequila brand inspired by advice from Beyoncé. Produced at Casa Centinela in Jalisco, Mexico, the line features Blanco and Reposado varieties with bold, colorful packaging that reflects Megan’s signature energy. In music, she inked a distribution and marketing deal with Warner Music Group. The agreement lets her release music independently through her label, Hot Girl Productions, while maintaining full ownership of her masters and publishing rights. With Warner’s global resources behind her, she keeps creative control while expanding her reach.

Megan is also stepping into television. She joined Apple TV+’s upcoming K-pop-inspired competition series, Kpopped, where Western artists team up with K-pop idols to remix their biggest hits. The show gives her a platform to showcase her versatility and tap into a global audience. From dominating charts to building her brand beyond music, Megan Thee Stallion is proving she’s more than a rapper—she’s a powerhouse entrepreneur shaping her own legacy.

More: Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates Birthday With Launch Of Her Chicas Divertidas Tequila Brand

[Via]

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
Megan Thee Stallion Bikini Vacation Photo Dump Hip Hop News Streetwear Megan Thee Stallion Makes Jaws Drop With Steamy & Bikini-Clad Vacation Photo Dump 3.0K
Syndication: The Commercial Appeal Music Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates Birthday With Launch Of Her Chicas Divertidas Tequila Brand 1397
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-ICONS-ARRIVALS Music Megan Thee Stallion Wishes Herself Happy Birthday With Stunning New Pics 20.8K
2019 American Music Awards - Arrivals Music Megan Thee Stallion Recaps Birthday, Shows Off Massive Ring As Gift To Herself 909