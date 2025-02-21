Megan Thee Stallion Makes Jaws Drop With Steamy & Bikini-Clad Vacation Photo Dump

Megan Thee Stallion may be pushing a defamation and harassment lawsuit right now, but that doesn't mean she can't still enjoy life like the rest of us. She recently returned to Instagram after some months off to post a new photo dump, showing off her bikini-clad curves and apparently having an amazing time while doing so. "Hotties I promise I’m gonna get active online again lol I’ve been enjoying life," the Houston femcee captioned her Friday (February 21) post. "I’m sitting on so many pictures but here’s a birthday dump." There didn't seem to be a beach in the world that Meg didn't add her ray of sunshine to.

What's more is that Megan Thee Stallion didn't limit her birthday celebrations to just traveling the world and looking stunning. She also launched her Chicas Divertidas tequila brand, available in blanco and reposado from Casa Centinela. This is the 30-year-old's latest foray into business ventures following multiple brand deals and extracurricular projects. "I wanted to create a tequila that brings people together,” she stated about her new liquor. “It’s smooth, rich, and made to be shared. This has been years in the making, and I’m excited to finally bring it to my Hotties."

Megan Thee Stallion Height

Elsewhere, Megan Thee Stallion breaks her silence on occasion to address some narratives about her. For example, her recent interview with Mystery Fashionist's Ajay Porter explained questions around her height and why people think she's taller than she is. "I feel like guys always be editing my pictures so I look bigger than everybody else," Tina Snow remarked. "They be trying to make it seem like I’m really [tough]. I’m tough, but, like, b***h, goddamn, I’m ain’t that damn tall. [...] These men are small. A lot of your favorite rappers are tiny [laughs], so when they be by me, [they look up], and I be like, ‘Yeah’ [laughs]."