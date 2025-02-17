Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates Birthday With Launch Of Her Chicas Divertidas Tequila Brand

Megan Thee Stallion has built a career on confidence, self-expression, and cultural influence. Now, the three-time Grammy winner is bringing that same energy to the spirits industry with her latest venture, Chicas Divertidas—a tequila brand that mirrors her bold style and magnetic presence. Timed to coincide with her 30th birthday, Chicas Divertidas launches with two premium tequilas: Blanco and Reposado. Both are made from 100% Blue Weber agave, cultivated in the red volcanic highlands of Jalisco, Mexico. Casa Centinela produced the tequila. The distillery has more than a century of tradition. The result is a smooth, full-bodied spirit with depth and complexity.

It’s an extension of her personality and a celebration of community. “I wanted to create a tequila that brings people together,” she said in a statement. “It’s smooth, rich, and made to be shared. This has been years in the making, and I’m excited to finally bring it to my Hotties.” Her approach reflects a shift in celebrity spirits, where personal involvement defines success. Like Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson with Teremana or Kendall Jenner’s sustainability-focused 818 Tequila, Megan is shaping Chicas Divertidas with a clear vision. She isn’t just lending her name—she’s setting the tone, ensuring the brand embodies her confidence, authenticity, and unmistakable presence.

What Is Chicas Divertidas?

Megan Thee Stallion’s self-titled album, Megan, marked a defining chapter in her career. Released in 2024, the project blends unfiltered confidence with introspective storytelling, capturing her artistic evolution. While the album experiments with various styles, critics noted that its versatility occasionally dims the playful charm that made her early work so infectious. Commercially, Megan made an immediate impact. Debuting at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, it became the first album by a female rapper to break into the top 10 that year. The strong debut reaffirmed her ability to resonate with a broad audience without sacrificing her signature sound.

Building on that momentum, Megan dropped a deluxe edition, Megan: Act II, in November 2024. This expansion reintroduced the high-energy, unapologetic spirit that first propelled her to stardom. Featuring collaborations with Flo Milli, K-pop powerhouse Twice, and BTS’ RM, the updated release infused fresh influences into her sound while reinforcing her global reach. Together, Megan and its deluxe edition showcase Megan Thee Stallion’s dynamic artistry. Balancing vulnerability with defiant self-assurance, she continues to push boundaries, cementing her status as one of hip-hop’s most compelling voices.

