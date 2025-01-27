Megan Thee Stallion Explains Why She Appears To Be So Tall

Megan Thee Stallion says she's not as tall as people think she is and theorized that people have been editing her pictures during an interview with Mystery Fashionist’s Ajay Porter published on Sunday. According to Billboard, Megan's height is listed at 5’10”.

“People be thinking… I love my tall queens: We are stallions, we are long-legged, thick queens, but I feel like guys always be editing my pictures so I look bigger than everybody else," she said. "They be tryna make it seem like I’m really [tough]. I’m tough, but, like, b*tch: goddamn, I’m ain’t that damn tall.” She added: “These men are small. A lot of your favorite rappers are tiny [laughs], so when they be by me, [they look up], and I be like, ‘Yeah’ [laughs].” She didn't refer to any rappers specifically when mentioned them being small.

Megan Thee Stallion Speaks On Her Height

Her height wasn't the only misconception Megan addressed in the interview. She also gave her opinion on what people get wrong about fashion. “I feel like people try to tell [other] people how to dress and what’s cool, but I feel like cool people make the clothes cool, not the other way around," she suggested. "You can wear whatever you want and pipe the ‘fit up. The ‘fit [is] not supposed to pipe you. You’re supposed to pipe the ‘fit up.” She named booty shorts, baggy pants, a fitted cap, the right scarf, and more items as her must-haves. Check out the full interview above.