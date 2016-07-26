The Today Show
- Pop CultureSherri Shepherd Ensures Kelly Rowland Has Appropriately-Sized Dressing RoomShepherd has earned praise online for her savvy move.By Ben Mock
- RelationshipsKeke Palmer Refuses To Clarify Relationship Status With Darius JacksonKeke once again didn't give fans much to chew on.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicChlöe Performs "In Pieces" Live For First TimeThe singer took to The Today Show's stage to perform the title track off her debut solo album.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TVKim K "Consulted Multiple Therapists" Before Introducing Pete Davidson To Her KidsLuckily for the 41-year-old, her big sister Kourtney Kardashian had great advice from being in a similar situation herself.By Hayley Hynes
- RandomRick Ross Gets His License At 45, Can Now Drive Collection Of Over 100 CarsThe rapper was influenced to finally take the test and “stop joyriding” by his mother and sister.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureEllen Degeneres Says Toxic Workplace Claims Were “Orchestrated”Ellen opened up on the “Today” show Thursday morning about moving on from her show and how the toxic workplace report impacted her decision.By Kevin Goddard
- PoliticsGeorge Floyd's Family Informed That 3 Other Officers Will Be ChargedBen Crump, George Floyd's family attorney, claims that he has been informed that the three other officers involved in Floyd's murder will be charged.By Alex Zidel
- TV"Today" Show Staffer Tests Positive For Coronavirus: ReportA staff member of the 3rd hour "Today" Show has tested positive for Coronavirus.By Kevin Goddard
- SportsShaq Reflects On His Mother Telling Him To Not Brag About His Wealth On Social MediaHe revamped how he uses social media based on her advice.By Erika Marie
- SportsColin Kaepernick's Lawyer Blames NFL's Relationship With Trump For BlacklistingKaepernick has been out of the league since 2016.By Alexander Cole
- EntertainmentMatt Lauer Permanently Replaced By Hoda Kotb On "Today" ShowNBC has finally announced its choice for co-host. By David Saric
- EntertainmentSeth Meyers Goes In On Matt Lauer: "You're The Dildo At Work"Matt Lauer is not getting off easy.By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentMatt Lauer Issues Apology After Sexual Misconduct Allegations: "I Am Truly Sorry""I regret that my shame is now shared by the people I cherish dearly."By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentMatt Lauer Accused Of Locking Women In His Office & Exposing HimselfMore women have come forward with stories of inappropriate acts by Matt Lauer.By Chantilly Post
- NewsG-Eazy Performs "Me, Myself & I" Live On The Today ShowWatch G-Eazy perform his single "Me, Myself & I" live on The Today Show.By Kevin Goddard