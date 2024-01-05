ASAP Rocky Shines In New Fenty Beauty Ad

ASAP Rocky is, unsurprisingly, the latest model for Rihanna's Fenty Beauty brand, as he just appeared in a new promo video for its lip gloss. Moreover, this was actually quite the easy ad to craft, given that it just used music video snippets from a very fitting track for this commercial in particular. The song used for this commercial is his 2023 single "RIOT (Rowdy Pipe'n)," which despite a lack of album, is an amazing banger that made a splash this year among fans and casual listeners alike. Regardless, at one point in the song, the New York rapper references the gloss in question, plus his "baby mom." As such, it's surprising that they took this long to post this on Instagram, which they did on Thursday (January 4).

"Flossy, glossy, nah, b***h, this ain’t lip gloss," ASAP Rocky raps on the cut. "Lip balm up in my palm, new collab with my baby mom." Furthermore, the gloss is a "Barbados Cherry-powered" offering with vitamin E and shea butter for maximum lip moisture. This is obviously far from RiRi's first foray into lip products; in fact, it's one of their most definitive products alongside all her other endeavors in the fashion world.

ASAP Rocky's New Fenty Ad: Watch

Meanwhile, the A$AP Mob head honcho is currently caught up in a weapons and assault case which might continue to hamper his career. We don't know if this is the exact reason as to why his highly teased new studio album Don't Be D*mb isn't out yet. Another explanation could be just ASAP Rocky's life as a father with Rihanna, something that we'd be selfish as fans to demand a change from. Either way, there's a lot of expectation for him to excel in 2024, and hopefully that doesn't carry over into the next year as it did in 2023.

However, we know for sure that there will be more brand partnerships on the horizon. The "Same Problems?" artist recently starred in Bottega Veneta's latest ad series, and there will be plenty on the way. We'll see if any of these match with a legit album rollout. For more news and the latest updates on ASAP Rocky, come back to HNHH.

