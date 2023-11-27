7 Rappers Who Are Savage X Fenty Ambassadors

Since the 1950s, fashion designers like La Perla, Frederick's of Hollywood, and Agent Provocateur have made alluring undergarments that helped women express their sensuality. Fast forward to today, lines like Victoria's Secret continue this mission, but until recent years, options were still limited for anyone who wasn't a size 0-12.

It wasn't until Barbadian singer Rihanna founded her Savage X Fenty line did we start to see sizes and styles for not only all body types but also styles for the gender-neutral and even disabled. Because of the diversity of the line, other lingerie houses have followed the advancement. Further, Rihanna has signed on some of Hip Hop's sexiest and most voluptuous rappers to influence the classy yet risque brand. Here are 7 of Hip Hop's hottest rappers who are now Savage x Fenty Ambassadors.

Latto

Latto secured her Savage X Fenty deal in 2020. In August 2023, she posted a pic of herself in a bustier with matching undies. The post caught the attention of Paris Hilton and Rakim, who both commented, and the latter left fire emojis. Subsequently, on Oct. 30, her naughty-in-pink post accumulated over 800,000 likes, including likes from industry peers SZA, Sexyy Red, and Flo Milli.

The original Savage helped launch the brand’s TikTok account in 2020 with the #SavageChallenge. Megan modeled some of the brand’s signature pieces while dancing along to her hit song of the same name. The challenge has since gone viral, with the hashtag receiving nearly 800 million views. She also modeled two looks from the brand’s holiday collection that year, where she was adorned with Christmas ornaments and pearls.

Rico Nasty

In Oct. 2020, Rico Nasty became an ambassador for Savage x Fenty. The D.C. native is known to constantly reinvent herself between her planets of femme trap and punk rap. And more than any other Savage x Fenty ambassador, she personifies RiRi's mission to make sure everyone has a chance to display their confidence.

Rico brought everyone out of their comfort zones in her photo shoot by rocking her signature Liberty Spike hair. She has expressed her gratitude for Rihanna selecting her, posting on her IG, “I really don’t have a way to put words to all of my emotions rn. Because I’ve never felt like the ‘sexiest’ girl or even had the confidence to pretend. But since I’ve been a #savagexambassador I’m always trying on new stuff in the mirror. It really has helped me get comfortable with my body and realize … everyone is different somehow we all look good in @savagexfenty … free your inner savage...”

Lil Kim

Lil Kim busted the internet wide open when she announced her deal with Savage x Fenty. The Hardcore veteran wore a sexy pink ensemble on Valentine's Day 2022 that set everyone's heart a flutter. The love for Kim and the collaboration poured through from fans and friends like Marc Jacobs and Lil Cease, flooding her feed with heart and fire emojis.

Christian Combs

Once Rihanna expanded her Savage x Fenty line to include a men’s collection, the line debuted with Bad Boy heir Christian "King" Combs as a spokesmodel. Rewind to years earlier, Combs met a 19-year-old Rihanna at his dad Diddy's New Year's Eve party. Although he was only 11 years old then, the two became friends. And when it was time to launch her brand, RiRi hand-picked him to help create an 11-piece collection that included versatile styles that everyone can wear. The "Can't Stop, Won't Stop" rapper, also approved of the wide band with the Savage x Fenty logo around the waist, calling the design “the new Calvin Klein for my generation.”

Dreezy

In June 2021, Chicago rapper Dreezy posted pics from her Savage X Fenty photo shoot. She called herself "sweet honey" as she posed in an orange and white plaid two-piece, which received likes from Sevyn Streeter. In 2020, the rapper (born Seandrea Sledge) wore a sweet and sexy pink two-piece ensemble. She used #SavageSundays to tag her post, and it also received likes from many, including SZA.

Kash Doll

Detroit rapper-actress Kash Doll is no stranger to being unapologetically thick and sexy. In a December 2020 post for Savage x Fenty, she posed in a red body stocking. "Merry KASHmas✨ #TisTheSavage," she posted. Further, “Thick thighs save lives 🤪 @savagexfenty#savagexambassador,” is another of her famous post captions. The BMF star definitely has a sick posting game on social media.