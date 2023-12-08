Best ASAP Rocky Songs: Canal St, F**kin Problems And More

ASAP Rocky's unique sound and style turned him into one of the most influential figures in hip-hop. From his early days in Harlem to his rise to fame, Rocky's journey is a tale of talent, perseverance, and innovation. As we eagerly await his next project, let's dive into some of his most impactful tracks that have shaped his career.

The Evolution of ASAP Rocky's Sound

"Peso" (2011)

"Peso," the lead single from Live.Love.A$AP, catapulted Rocky into the limelight. This track is a vivid portrayal of his Harlem roots, combining fashion-forward lyrics with a deep understanding of his environment. It's a song that not only mirrors the Harlem culture but also showcases Rocky's desire to push hip-hop boundaries.

"F**kin' Problems" (2012)

An iconic track in Rocky's catalog, "F**kin' Problems" features a lineup of rap heavyweights: Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and 2 Chainz. Rocky's ability to hold his own alongside these artists solidified his position as a leading MC of his generation.

"r - Cali" (2013)

Created for the video game Grand Theft Auto V, "r - Cali" provided Rocky with an opportunity to reach a new audience. The song perfectly captures the essence of the game's fictional setting, Los Santos, and has become one of the most recognized tracks in the game.

"Lord Pretty Flacko Jodye 2" (2015)

A definitive banger, "Lord Pretty Flacko Jodye 2" features paranoia-inducing synths and menacing bass. Rocky's energetic and technically proficient delivery over the simplistic yet effective production by Nez & Rio makes this track a fan favorite.

Reflecting on Spirituality and Success

"Holy Ghost" (2015)

"Holy Ghost," the intro to AT.LONG.LAST.A$AP, delves into Rocky's views on organized religion and his personal spirituality. The melancholic guitar strings, thanks to DJ Khalil and Danger Mouse's production, add a unique element to this narratively rich song.

"Canal St." (2015)

Topping the list, "Canal St." is a testament to Rocky's growth and success. The track, sampling Bones' "Dirt," is a nod to the famous street in Lower Manhattan, a place that holds significant meaning in Rocky's life. From a past of financial struggle to a present of affluence, this song encapsulates his journey.

"Praise The Lord (Da Shine)" (2018)

Featuring British MC Skepta, "Praise The Lord (Da Shine)" stands as Rocky's most commercially successful song. This track, the third single off of "Testing," showcases Rocky's reflection on his success and his encouragement for creative thinking, regardless of one's circumstances.

"Sundress" (2018)

"Sundress" marks a significant shift in Rocky's musical journey. Produced by Kevin Parker, known as Tame Impala, this song blends psychedelic indie-rock with hip-hop, offering a fresh sound that fans have come to adore. Its melodic nature hints at the direction Rocky might be taking with his upcoming project.

Conclusion

ASAP Rocky's music is a blend of introspection, innovation, and homage to his roots. His ability to evolve while staying true to his core has earned him a spot among the greats in hip-hop. As we anticipate his next project, these tracks serve as a reminder of his profound impact on the genre.

