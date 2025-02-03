Snoop Dogg & Tom Brady Hurl Insults At One Another In Antisemitism PSA For Super Bowl LIX

Miami (OH) v Colorado State - Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl
TUCSON, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 28: Musical artist/rapper Snoop Dogg looks on during the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl game between the Colorado State Rams and the Miami (OH) RedHawks at Arizona Stadium on December 28, 2024 in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)
Robert Kraft is taking on "divisiveness" in the United States.

Robert Kraft has teamed up with Snoop Dogg and Tom Brady through his Foundation to Combat Antisemitism for a new commercial for Super Bowl LIX. In the advertisement, Snoop and Brady hurl insults at one another in an attempt to spread a message about "divisiveness" in the United States.

Kraft discussed how the commercial came together while speaking with PEOPLE. He explained to the outlet that he "tried to think about how I could stimulate a message to people from different backgrounds" by collaborating with "who I had in my life, who I could get to speak out on this issue. I think most people would know I have a relationship with Brady, but I don't think people would believe that I had a real relationship with Snoop." From there, he revealed that the two have "had a friendship for 30 years," and Snoop was stoked about the idea. "'Brother, I'm in. I'm about preaching for love and anti-hate,'" Kraft recalled him saying.

Snoop Dogg & Tom Brady Star In Super Bowl Commercial

As for his motivation, Kraft expressed his worries about "divisiness" in America. He explained: "See, what bothers me about what's going on in America today, is that people aren't born with hate. I think they're born with empathy, and I believe they're born with love. But they learn hate and they learn it because people are different than they are. And I don't think how someone worships God, or what the color of their skin is, or the color of their hair, or what their appearance is, that people should be judged on that."

Super Bowl LIX will be kicking off on Sunday, February 9th at 6:30 PM, ET. The Kansas City Chiefs will be taking on the Philadelphia Eagles. Additionally, Kendrick Lamar will be serving as the headlining act of the halftime show.

