Alicia Keys Will Reportedly Join Usher For Super Bowl Halftime Show

Usher is currently gearing up to headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show, and supporters can't wait to see what he's come up with. He's already confirmed that various special guests will be joining him for the eagerly-anticipated show. He's even teaming up with Ludacris and Lil Jon to perform their 2004 hit, "Yeah!" Now, a source has chatted with TMZ, claiming that they saw Usher rehearsing with none other than Alicia Keys.

For obvious reasons, fans speculate that they'll perform their Confessions collab "My Boo," though this is not yet confirmed. It's also unclear at which point in the show Keys will join Usher, as he's rumored to have various other special guests lined up. Usher's set is also 15 minutes long, two more minutes than what's typically allotted.

Usher & Alicia Keys Spotted Rehearsing, Source Claims

Singer Usher and musician Alicia Keys perform Usher's number one song "My Boo" on stage during the 32nd Annual "American Music Awards" at the Shrine Auditorium November 14, 2004 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)

Earlier today, TMZ also reported that a source with inside information told them Usher's been in talks with Justin Bieber. According to them, Usher reached out to JB to ask him if he was interested in performing during the show. It's unclear whether or not he plans on it, but the source claimed they communicated directly.

As for Usher, he couldn't be more excited for the show. He is feeling some pressure to make sure everything goes off without a hitch, however. “It has to be perfect," he told Vogue last month. "I’ve been doing this for 30 years. I want people who have been a part of that journey to feel like it’s a celebration for everybody, for all of us, from the beginning up until this point." What do you think of reports that Alicia Keys will join Usher onstage for his Super Bowl Halftime Show performance? Do you hope that they perform "My Boo"? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

