Doja Cat Announces Highly Anticipated "Vie" Album Drops Next Month

Outside Lands Music Festival 2025
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 08: Doja Cat performs on Day 1 of Outside Lands Festival at Golden Gate Park on August 08, 2025 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images)
Doja Cat’s upcoming album, Vie, follows her chart-topping 2023 album, Scarlett, which features the hit song “Paint The Town Red.”

With enticing cover art, Doja Cat just announced her anticipated album, Vie, drops on September 26. The announcement was made on Thursday evening (August 14) with a trailer by Normies Nightmare and Instagram caption, that reads "Je sais que tu es ma vie."

Doja originally teased the new album last March. The album will arrive a week before Taylor Swift's album, Life of a Showgirl. Her fifth album will be pop-centric, which she announced her return to the genre in July.

“I do want to be self-aware enough to admit the fact that this is a pop-driven project,” she said. “I know that I can make pop music, and pop is just that it’s popular. It starts to become a bit of a thing that’s viewed as a sport by people who are just bystanders to it, who enjoy it, but maybe also don’t respect it or what it is, which is just music. There are some people who don’t see it as music. They see it as if this is some kind of football for girls and gays.”

Doja Cat Vie Release Date

Fans flooded social media with commentary over the album announcement. "Counting down the days until we hear what Doja’s been cooking up," tweeted an X user.

Other users were already looking ahead and preparing for the Doja Cat tour in support of the album. "Come to France Doja ... we are waiting for you," commented a fan on the superstar's Instagram account.

Expecting the new album to be just as great as her previous release, an X user tweeted, "Doja’s about to feed us again — and if “Vie” is anything like her last eras, expect bangers, chaos, and memes on standby."

The Taylor Swift rivalry became noticable with fans addressing the fact that Doja Cat's release isn't coincidence. One fan tweeted, "THE WEEK BEFORE TAYLOR OH SHES TAKING IT," while another shared, "A week before Taylor Swift is risky."

Doja Cat joins a month of big releases, which includes Cardi B's Am I The Drama?


