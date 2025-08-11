Doja Cat Tries To End Debate On Whether Or Not She's A Rapper

No matter how hard you try to tell people off or tell them their wrong about something, it almost never works. In the age of the internet, that's even harder to do as users can hide behind screens and keyboards. Moreover, some just think their know-it-alls. Overall, if you're dealing with someone stubborn, good luck on changing their mind.

Doja Cat was dealing with folks just like that on X, trying to end the never-ending debate that's swirled around her for years now. That would be whether or not she's a rapper. Without thinking too hard about it, the California native can definitely be classified as such.

Just go back to her last record, 2023's Scarlet. You have tracks like "Attention," "Demons," "F**k The Girls," "97," and more. She's also flexed her vocal and melodic chops a ton, especially earlier in her decorated career. Planet Her from 2021 saw tracks like "Need To Know," "Kiss Me More" with SZA, and "You Right" featuring The Weeknd.

Sure, she's got some bits of rapping on these cuts. But for the most part, they all showed off her abilities to go in a stricter pop and R&B direction.

Perhaps her duality is why this conversation still exists to this day.

Doja Cat New Album

But she's done having people question her credentials as an MC as evidenced by this tweet above. "You can continue to copy and paste this theory but the truth is I do tell stories, use punchlines regularly, and prioritize wordplay frequently. This is what rapping is by definition. You agreed that I rap. If I rap on 95% of my music what does that mean in your mind?"

Doja Cat said this in response to an account by the name of playeration writing, "Hopefully after Doja drops pop disco album of the century her fans can stop trying to force her into female rap conversations." Another person jumped in saying that she will always be viewed a rapper and she just happens to blur the lines more often such as Nicki Minaj.