Doja Cat Tries To End Debate On Whether Or Not She's A Rapper

BY Zachary Horvath
Soccer: FIFA Club World Cup 2025-Final-Chelsea FC at Paris Saint-Germain
Jul 13, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Singer Doja Cat performs during half-time during the final of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta via Imagn Images
Doja Cat has shown us multiple sides to her artistry since breaking out in the late 2010s, but went nearly full rap on "Scarlet" in 2023.

No matter how hard you try to tell people off or tell them their wrong about something, it almost never works. In the age of the internet, that's even harder to do as users can hide behind screens and keyboards. Moreover, some just think their know-it-alls. Overall, if you're dealing with someone stubborn, good luck on changing their mind.

Doja Cat was dealing with folks just like that on X, trying to end the never-ending debate that's swirled around her for years now. That would be whether or not she's a rapper. Without thinking too hard about it, the California native can definitely be classified as such.

Just go back to her last record, 2023's Scarlet. You have tracks like "Attention," "Demons," "F**k The Girls," "97," and more. She's also flexed her vocal and melodic chops a ton, especially earlier in her decorated career. Planet Her from 2021 saw tracks like "Need To Know," "Kiss Me More" with SZA, and "You Right" featuring The Weeknd.

Sure, she's got some bits of rapping on these cuts. But for the most part, they all showed off her abilities to go in a stricter pop and R&B direction.

Perhaps her duality is why this conversation still exists to this day.

Doja Cat New Album

But she's done having people question her credentials as an MC as evidenced by this tweet above. "You can continue to copy and paste this theory but the truth is I do tell stories, use punchlines regularly, and prioritize wordplay frequently. This is what rapping is by definition. You agreed that I rap. If I rap on 95% of my music what does that mean in your mind?"

Doja Cat said this in response to an account by the name of playeration writing, "Hopefully after Doja drops pop disco album of the century her fans can stop trying to force her into female rap conversations." Another person jumped in saying that she will always be viewed a rapper and she just happens to blur the lines more often such as Nicki Minaj.

This debate could be over after Vie drops. That's presumably the record playeration was referring to. Doja has been teasing it for months on end, sharing snippets and potential tracklists on her socials. XXL reports its been completed as of July and will be a pop LP.

