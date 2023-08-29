DJ Quik Debunks Story About Him Having A Third Child

DJ Quik (or so we believed) recently made many rap fans jerk their heads around when he alleged that he had a secret third child. Moreover, the G-funk legend seemingly took to Facebook to share a story of how he got into contact with his daughter Alcinina. Not only that, but the post even remarked on how he feels regret over certain decisions he made as a father and family man in his life. However, the shock of this news was quickly replaced by another shock: turns out this was all fake. The West Coast rapper appeared to go back on his word by denying these claims on social media, and further digging yielded an answer.

First, reports from HipHopDX suggest that DJ Quik reached out to them first to debunk these rumors. “Hey peoples, that Paternity story is false, I don’t have Facebook,” he reportedly messaged the publication on Monday (August 28). In addition, the Compton native also took to his Instagram Story to make this publicly known to his followers on the social media account he actually has. “Ay. So, someone is doing a hit job on Ya Boy on Facebook,” Quik wrote.

DJ Quik Clears Up Fake Third Child Confession

DJ Quik shuts down "false" secret child reports: "Someone is doing a hit job" https://t.co/52WCdDsvQr pic.twitter.com/8pKyNRdtTp — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) August 28, 2023

Many were bamboozled by the third child claim because of how honest and heartfelt it came off. “I wanted to take a moment to address something that’s been on my mind lately,” DJ Quik’s impersonator wrote. “I wasn’t going to say anything publicly, but I believe in transparency and honesty. It’s true- I not only have two kids, but I also have three beautiful children. Recently, I had a deep conversation with my daughter, Alcinina, about the past and the feelings of abandonment she experienced. It was a tough conversation, but we talked it out, and I want to make it clear that I love all of my kids deeply.

“My goal now is to be the best father I can be for all of my children,” the fake post continued. “They are my world, and I will do everything in my power to support and nurture them. Family means everything to me, and I cherish the opportunity to grow and learn from my experiences as a father.” For more news and the latest updates on DJ Quik, stay logged into HNHH.

