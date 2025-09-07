DJ Akademiks Doubts Young Thug's Denial Of Snitching Allegations

Young Thug found himself in a lot of hot water this week for snitching allegations and jail call leaks dissing other rappers, a scandal that continues to captivate the hip-hop world. During a new interview with Big Bank, he spoke on a lot of these narratives, including another dismissive response to the snitching accusations against him. But DJ Akademiks still thinks he's missing a few details.

During his livestream reacting to the interview, the media personality questioned Thugger's explanation for why he didn't snitch. For those unaware, this refers to a leaked interrogation in which he spoke on Peewee Roscoe in relation to the 2015 Lil Wayne bus shooting.

"The difference about me is, what in that interrogation did I tell the police for you to think that I'm saying, 'If y'all want to know anything else, get my number'?" Young Thug expressed regarding these allegations. "I didn't tell them nothing for me to even say... What the f**k did I tell them in the interview for a fan to... look at this interview and not say, 'He playing games'? 'Man, that n***a just playing games. He talking s**t. He didn't even tell them s**t.' Like, Yak, you told. They said, 'Who killed Nut?' You said, 'Shannon and Woody.'"

Big Bank & Young Thug

Then, DJ Akademiks responded to Young Thug's words by bringing up an earlier statement Thug made about why it was cool for him to mention Birdman. That's because he thought the general public already "knew" about the situation. On the other hand, Ak compared this to how he assumed YSL was a gang, so the disdain towards Gunna should not be, in his view, as strong as it is.

As such, he called this snitching scandal a "slippery slope," but still gave the Atlanta artist grace regarding his intentions. Rather, Akademiks thinks that he's not applying the same rules to himself that he does to others.

We'll see what's next in this Young Thug scandal with many supporting characters. Elsewhere in this Big Bank interview, he also expressed regret for gossiping on the jail phone, but stood by his honest remarks.