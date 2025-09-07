Young Thug Explains Why He Lied About His Brother Unfoonk's Plea Deal

Young Thug recently addressed a lot of drama in his new interview with Big Bank, whether it had to do with other rappers like Gunna or his legal trouble. In the case of the latter, one of the questions he cleared up was about his inconsistent characterizations of his brother Unfoonk's plea deal in the YSL RICO case.

For those unaware, Thugger recently claimed he told his brother to take the deal because other codefendants already got it and he had recently finished a jail bid, so he didn't want to see his mother go through that again. However, a leaked jail call in which Thug denied this to 21 Savage contradicted this confession. Now, we have an explanation for this discrepancy in a clip caught by DJ Akademiks TV on Instagram.

To summarize, Young Thug's thoughts on his brother Unfoonk's situation were limited by the circumstances of his case. He explained the following: by admitting he contacted him in a recorded jail call, the court could've held him in contempt for contacting one of his codefendants. Thug said that he told Savage, Future, and more folks that he didn't say anything to his brother because that would've made the RICO case worse for them.

Young Thug Interview

What's more is that the Atlanta artist stood by Unfoonk's reluctance to snitch and his commitment to serving his sentence if necessary. Authorities later arrested him in 2023 for violating his probation, and he is currently behind bars. Back to the interview, though, Thug said that he stopped calling his friends as much while in prison because he couldn't be truthful to them under his legal circumstances, which is no fault of their own.

"So when the case over, aye, let me clear this up," Young Thug explained. Then, he broke down why he feels Unfoonk's plea deal is different to Gunna's and others'. "That's like you telling your son to do something versus you not telling your son to do nothing and he do something," Thugger expressed.

Basically, he explained Unfoonk's extensive history in prison and how he begged for him to take the plea. Young Thug believes the court wrongfully convicted his brother and that served a life sentence for not snitching, implying that Gunna did not display the same level of commitment.