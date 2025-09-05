DJ Akademiks Thinks Young Thug Should Admit He Ruined Lives

DJ Akademiks spoke harshly but directly to Young Thug ahead of his upcoming interview amid a slew of scandals.

Young Thug continues to ward off criticisms of his snitching scandal and alleged jail call leaks. Albeit, mostly through silence rather than statements. But DJ Akademiks wants him to fully take the mask off and take accountability in Thugger's presumed upcoming interview with Big Bank.

In a clip of his livestream he shared on Twitter, he explained why the Atlanta artist should assume responsibility for a lot of current strife and the YSL RICO trial fallout. "Unsolicited advice for thug before his interview drops … but who give af.. I’m just a civilian," the commentator and reporter captioned his post.

"You may have been a victim of malicious prosecution, but you're not a victim of the street life that you seem to be obsessed with," DJ Akademiks remarked concerning Young Thug. "When you keep talking about rats, you keep propagating some of the most negative parts of that street life. What everybody in YSL keeps saying to Thug that he's not getting? 'Bro, our lives got ruined from this YSL f***ery, this street nonsense.' And Young Thug seems to be the only one without the presence of mind to say, 'Yeah, I wasted three years of my life seeing tons of families fractured.'

Young Thug Interview

"Some of those people did go away for football years. 50, 60 years," Akademiks continued. "That is a fact. On this interview, I would love to hear Thug say the actions collectively of him and his homies were detrimental not only to society, but there's a lot of lives f***ed up.

"You know how y'all like putting all the blame on me for people down in Chicago even though I've never been there?" DJ Akademiks asked. "Y'all should put the blame on Young Thug for all the death and everything that went bad for all them [people] that got indicted. And he should take accountability. What we're hearing is he's placing more blame on, 'Man, if it wasn't for that rat... He ain't keeping solid, I should've known he was telling.' All that tells us is that you're a dummy. And for that, nobody will have any type of sympathy or empathy for you. And if he's doing an interview, he has to be seeking both."

We will see if Young Thug's controversies get any more clarity in this interview. But now, we see the results of mixing industry narratives with legal discussions.

