During a recent appearance on the Perspektives With Bank podcast, Young Thug discussed YSL Woody's alleged beef with associates of Donovan "Nut" Thomas Jr, who was fatally shot in Atlanta back in 2015. According to him, it all started when Woody allegedly stole jewelry out of Nut's car unknowingly, per DJ Akademiks. Allegedly, Woody contacted Nut and returned the jewelry upon learning that it was his, but Nut's crew was unwilling to let the alleged robbery slide.

As a result, Young Thug says that he and Nut were constantly trying to stop the two crews from beefing, even though the misunderstanding had already been settled by those directly involved.

As for what Woody had to say about Young Thug's interview, he took to his Instagram Story shortly after it dropped, urging him to take accountability for his own actions. "Accountability @thuggerthugger1 just take accountability," he began. "We love you bra and we with you but take accountability. This case was B.C. [because] you and you know it. I risked my life to protect yall yall n***as know it. I ain't hit at all I stood against all my opps you n***as who was hiding."

Young Thug Leaked Jail Calls

In a separate post, Woody clarified that he still has a lot of love for Young Thug, encouraging his followers to pray for him. "We need to pray for thug atp," he said. "I'm never gonna hate you bro after all once I love you it's that."

His Big Bank interview isn't all Young Thug is making headlines for these days, however. Recently, several of his jail phone calls also leaked online. In them, he had less than flattering things to say about some of his peers, including Drake, Future, Travis Scott, and more.