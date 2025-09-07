Adin Ross, one of streaming’s most polarizing personalities, addressed his viewers on September 7 after canceling a widely anticipated livestream with Young Thug.

The announcement arrived just hours after the Atlanta rapper issued a public apology to his girlfriend, Mariah The Scientist, following the leak of jailhouse phone calls in which he admitted to infidelity. Young Thug and Mariah The Scientist began dating in October 2021.

“I’m sorry chat. It’s not in my control. Young Thug wanna do it at a better time,” Ross told his audience. The streamer stressed that the decision rested entirely with Thug.

He framed the move as an effort by the rapper to control his narrative. To avoid compounding an already turbulent news cycle.

Ross emphasized that the cancellation wasn’t about money or exposure. “He a real one tho, he didn’t wanna do it for $,” Ross said, portraying Thug as uninterested in exploiting the controversy for clout.

Instead, the rapper’s priority seemed to lie in repairing his relationship with Mariah. He creates a space for privacy rather than turning personal struggles into content.

Young Thug x Adin Ross Canceled

The livestream wasn’t scrapped entirely, Ross assured fans. “It’ll happen another time,” he said, suggesting that the collaboration could resume once Thug feels ready to step back into the public eye. Livestreams have become a common arena for artists to weigh in on controversies, but Thug’s reluctance to participate underscored his intent to retreat rather than address the scandal directly.

Ross closed his remarks by framing Thug’s stance as a conscious choice to leave the drama behind. “He not tryna talk about this shit anymore and move on,” he said. The sentiment mirrored Thug’s own apology on X, where he pleaded with fans to give Mariah peace and insisted she remain outside the scandal’s spotlight.

Thug’s decision to pull back highlighted a rare refusal to monetize chaos. For Ross, the cancellation marked a temporary setback.