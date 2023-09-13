Beyonce Tells Coi Leray “I’m A Fan” And Sends Her Flowers

Coi Leray has become a pretty significant figure in both rap and pop music in the last few years. Despite a handful of controversies and some backlash from fans for various choices, she's clearly getting the attention of those in high places. Earlier this week she posted a New York Fashion Week photo where she's seen hanging out with Ice Spice. Wider angles posted by other outlets showed that Kali Uchis was also in attendance. Unfortunately, Coi's tweet received plenty of backlash and accusations of trying to piggy back off of Spice's breakout fame. As a result she ended up deleting the tweet.

Earlier today she posted a picture to Instagram that she certainly won't have to delete any time soon. In the image Coi Leray shows off a bouquet of white flowers she was sent by none other than Beyonce. Perhaps even more notable than the gesture is the note she included with it. "I'm a fan of yours and I love watching you grow. You're a very talented young lady. Love, Beyonce," the message reads. Coi was clearly awestruck by the gesture. "Thank you for inspiring all of us not only with your music but just how you carry yourself with such grace," her caption reads. Check out the post below.

Read More: Coi Leray And Benzino Bond Over Latto’s Apparent Diss

Coi Leray Shows Off Flowers That Beyonce Sent Her

Coi Leray and Latto have been elevating a beef between them with each new release they drop. It started earlier this year when Latto mentioned Coi in "Put It On Da Floor Again" though many fans didn't even interpret it as a diss. Coi responded on Twitter before including a more direct response diss on her new Blue Moon EP last month.

Now, Latto is once again returning to the Coi Leray well. In a new remix of Young Nudy's "Peaches & Eggplants," she delivered another diss aimed at the "Players" rapper. What do you think of Beyonce sending Coi Leray flowers and mentioning that she's a fan of the rapper? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Coi Leray’s Almost Naked Outfit Steals The Show At Star-Studded NYFW Party: Photos

[Via]