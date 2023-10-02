Former Nickelodeon Star Madisyn Shipman Speaks On Raunchy Playboy Shoot

Madisyn Shipman is someone who gained prominence on the television show Game Shakers. For those who may not know, this was a show on Nickelodeon that was quite popular. Shipman was one of the show's stars, and overall, fans loved her. However, Shipman has made a bit of a career pivot that has come as a huge surprise to many. Over the weekend, she decided to pose for Playboy as part of their new creator platform. In an interview, Shipman revealed exactly why she did it.

“I have always felt a sense of repression in terms of my sexuality and showing my body,” Shipman explained to Fox News Digital. “And I think a lot of that is because I grew up on a Nickelodeon show. You’re taught that you can’t wear crop tops, you can’t show too much skin [and] you’ve got to be presented as a little girl constantly. And whenever that ends, I had a little bit of an identity crisis because I didn’t know who I was.”

Madisyn Shipman Speaks

With many fans taking to social media to voice their opinions, Shipman decided to address everyone. In the Instagram post below, she thanked the supporters, while noting that she is all about "personal development." "Thank y’all for the love and support y’all have shown me over the last couple of days with the media response to me learning to love myself and grow as a person. If you don’t know I’m a huge advocate for personal development," Shipman said. "I’m working on myself everyday to become a better version of myself. I encourage each of you to do the same. You should be your #1 priority. As for the naysayers. We all encounter them in life. Hurt people hurt people.

Her Latest Update To Fans

Needless to say, this move is especially controversial due to her past as a teen actress. However, she seems confident in her decision, and will not be backing down, anytime soon. Let us know what you think of this move, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the entertainment world.

