Nicki Minaj Posts Wholesome Video Of Her Son "Papa Bear" Dancing During Her Tour

Nicki Minaj has been on her tour for Pink Friday 2 since the beginning of March and it has been going well for her. Sure, there have been some backstage issues too. But when it comes down to it, there a lot of moving parts and things are bound to not go as planned. The queen of rap is currently about 1/3 of the way through of her set of dates, taking a little Northeast trip over these last few days. Just yesterday (March 30), the hitmaker was back in her hometown of New York City and she had a little friend with her to tag along. According to HipHopDX, Nicki Minaj brought her three-year-old son, "Papa Bear," to watch her rock the stage.

It is easily one of the cutest moments in hip-hop this year. Presumably, one of Nicki's family members took a video of "Papa Bear" dancing along to his mama bear performing. He shakes his arms vigorously, but in an adorable way while watching Nicki from a suite. While the rapper does talk about "Papa" quite often, not too much is known still.

Nicki's "Papa Bear" Is Too Adorable

One of the biggest things fans want to know about him is his real name. Nicki Minaj faked out her fans in December about what "Papa Bear's" government name is with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live. She also dodged the question in a "73 Questions" segment with Vogue as well, saying she is more of a "nickname person." Even if we never know his name, "Papa Bear" has won over our hearts with this video.

What are your thoughts on Nicki Minaj sharing a video of "Papa Bear" showing support during her tour performance? Are you shocked that Nicki did this, why or why not? Is she back on top as the best female rapper in the game? Have you been able to go to one of her shows? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Nicki Minaj. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the world of music.

[Via]