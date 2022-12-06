Bill Cosby is facing another sexual assault lawsuit after five different women have come forward. All of them are accusing the now-embattled comedian of sexual assault while on the set of The Cosby Show.

The plaintiffs – Lili Bernard, Eden Tirl, Jewel Gittens, Jennifer Thompson and Cindra Ladd – were previously a part of the show’s production throughout the ‘80s and ‘90s.

Bill Cosby arrives at the Montgomery County Courthouse on the first day of sentencing in his sexual assault trial on September 24, 2018 in Norristown, Pennsylvania. In April, Cosby was found guilty on three counts of aggravated indecent assault for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004. 60 women have accused the 80 year old entertainer of sexual assault. (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)

TMZ broke the story earlier today (December 6). In the suit, the women claim that Cosby was going to be their mentor. He instead turned into a predator.

Bernard was a guest star in a 1992 episode, in which she played Mrs. Minifield. She claims the 85-year-old drugged and assaulted her several times throughout her time spent on set.

5 women are suing Bill Cosby for rape and sexual assault, using a New York law letting survivors sue their alleged abusers if the statute of limitations has expired.



Cosby was convicted for sexual assault in 2018, but that was overturned on a technicality. He has 50+ accusers. pic.twitter.com/LHKI5Niqyw — AJ+ (@ajplus) December 6, 2022

When she threatened to bring his crimes to the police, the alleged victim says he threw her down a flight of stairs. Bernard ended up not reporting anything for fear of her life.

Tirl played the role of a cop on the show. She alleges that she was taken advantage of in a dressing room, with Cosby locking the door behind them.

Gittens claims that she took drugs and went through an assault at the hands of the actor in her own home. At that time, they were planning on discussing a possible role for her on his series.

Thompson alleges that there were pressures forcing her into sexual acts with him. Ladd says she became a victim after passing out from a pill he gave her for a headache.

Cosby was previously serving a 10-year prison sentence for indecent assault. He was surprisingly released last year when prosecutors violated an immunity deal previously given to him by a different attorney.

.@tvkatesnow reports on the reaction of Cosby accusers after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court vacated the sexual assault conviction of Bill Cosby. pic.twitter.com/MKaqyuH1N0 — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 30, 2021

The father of five and his team markedly continue to deny these allegations and any wrongdoing. However, he has seen accusations of sexual assault from dozens of women over the years.

Cosby’s PR representative, Andrew Wyatt, has told TMZ that these accusers and their claims are not new.

Be sure to check back here for any updates regarding this ongoing lawsuit.

[via]