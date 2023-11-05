Who Is Nicki Minaj Beefing With? Rapper Makes Cryptic Subtweet, Previews New Beats

Fans are speculating that Nicki Minaj may have a new beef brewing after the rapper dropped a cryptic tweet on November 3. Minaj posted the iconic meme of soccer manager José Mourinho pulling off a pair of headphones in disgust. However, Minaj provided no other context for the tweet, leaving fans to theorize who the tweet was about.

However, with no answers to give, Nicki went on to do an impromptu stream in which she was previewing some beats, both new and forgotten. One particularly raunchy snippet was lapped up by fans, only for Minaj to say that it wouldn't be on the upcoming Pink Friday 2. "I can’t do it but if someone else would like the song it would be dope! It doesn’t match where I’m @ mentally or sonically but the song is hard AF," Minaj explained on Twitter. One of the most notable reactions to this was Sexyy Red, who replied with the eyes emoji.

Minaj Unearths Old Snippet

Elsewhere in the stream, Mianj also played a snippet that appeared to have been recorded in 2020. It was promptly transcribed to Genius, where the track was titled "Murder". It's unclear if this is just an old beat that Minaj wanted to give to the Barbz or something that will be appearing on Pink Friday 2. Furthermore, last week, Minaj revealed that the new album would be dropping on her birthday, December 8. This invalidated previous reporting that the album would drop on November 17, the same day as Welcome 2 ColleGrove. Instead, Minaj will reveal her tour dates and open pre-sale on the 17th.

The "Murder" track goes pretty hard, with some vintage Nicki lyrics. "I got the call, told him, "Meet me in the backstreet/ Right out the Jeep just to f-ck him in the backseat," is an early highlight. However, is "Is that you talkin' to me? Is that tea?/If I don't even know you exist, is that beef?" a coincidence after her subtweet the day before?

Minaj Offers Old Beat To Other Rappers

