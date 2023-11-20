Rihanna’s Diamond Ankle Watch Costs $400K, Singer Among Grand Prix’s Best Dressed

Rihanna's aura alone is enough to make her shine bright like a diamond, but when you factor in her incredible sense of style, the mother of two is bound to be the most eye-catching woman in any room. She looked particularly stunning while stepping out for the F1 Grand Prix with ASAP Rocky by her side this past weekend. First, the couple surprised fans with an appearance at his pop-up, where even just the sound of another person making his baby mama laugh was enough to make the Testing hitmaker pause mid-interview.

On Saturday (November 18) evening, Rih stepped out in an all-black ensemble, which only brought even more attention to her recently lightened hair. After years of staying on the dark side, the Barbadian is transitioning back to blonde, which perhaps could be a preview of what's to come from this next era of her creative career. Always known for her epic accessories, Rihanna elevated her sporty chic outfit with a flashy silver ankle watch from Jacob & Co., costing a reported $400K, according to DailyMail.

Read More: Rihanna’s Laugh Leaves ASAP Rocky Speechless Mid-Interview: Watch

Rihanna's Jewelry Taste is One of a Kind

The stunning piece consists of "70 carats of round and emerald-cut diamonds, set in 18K white gold." She wore the pricey watch atop her shiny Balenciaga leggings, also adding a chunky necklace and several silver earrings to top off her OOTN. Rih has long been collaborating with Jacob & Co., even wearing a $670K watch as a choker around her next for Pharrell Williams' Louis Vuitton runway presentation in the summer.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion Refuses To Freestyle Rap During Awkward Interview At F1 Grand Prix

Las Vegas Grand Prix was Full of Stars

Rihanna attends the F1 Grand Prix on November 18, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker via Getty Images)

Do you think Rihanna's ankle watch is one of her freshest jewelry pieces to date? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more updates on the Bad Gal and her fellow "Fashion Killa" boyfriend.

[Via]