- MusicWhat Is Ed Sheeran's Best-Selling Album?The British star’s album sales are no easy walk in the park.By Demi Phillips
- MusicRuss Hits New Milestone As An Independent ArtistRuss opened up for a record breaking 80,000 people on Saturday.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicKendrick Lamar Prepping To Buy A Condo In Brooklyn For $9 MillionKendrick Lamar could be moving across the country soon.By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureJ Balvin & Ed Sheeran Collaboration Album Coming In 2024J Balvin and Ed Sheeran are joining forces next year.By Jake Lyda
- MusicEd Sheeran Wins Another Lawsuit Against "Let's Get It On" Rights HoldersA New York court decided that Sheeran demonstrated that he did not, in fact, plagiarize his hit, "Thinking Out Loud."By Noah Grant
- MusicEd Sheeran Says Eminem Cured His StutterEd Sheeran credits "The Marshall Mathers LP" for curing his childhood issue.By Ben Mock
- MusicEd Sheeran Explains How He Beat His Copyright LawsuitEd Sheeran beat the case!By James Jones
- MusicEd Sheeran Found Not Liable In Copyright TrialLooks like Ed Sheeran's not quitting music anytime soon.By James Jones
- Pop CultureEd Sheeran Wrote "Seven Songs In 4 Hours" After His Wife's Cancer DiagnosisEd Sheeran finds strength in writing about his wife's cancer diagnosis.By Madison Murray
- MusicEd Sheeran Vows To Quit MusicEd Sheeran's callin' it quits...maybe.By James Jones
- Pop CultureEd Sheeran Performs In Court During Copyright TrialSheeran was able to take to the stand and make it a stage.By Ben Mock
- MusicEd Sheeran Set To Testify In Marvin Gaye "Thinking Out Loud" TrialEd Sheeran's being sued for "Thinking Out Loud."By James Jones
- MusicEd Sheeran Details Jay-Z's "Respectful Pass" To Feature On "Shape Of You"Jay-Z passed on featuring on Ed Sheeran's diamond-certified hit. By Aron A.
- MusicAdele & Ed Sheeran Both Say "No" To King Charles IIIThe two pop stars had no interest in performing at the coronation.By Thomas Galindo
- SportsMeek Mill Sings With Ed Sheeran Before Performing At Eagles Game: WatchThe legendary artist took the opportunity to sing “Dreams And Nightmares” at the Eagles game this Sunday, but not before performing a duet with Ed Sheeran at Robert Kraft’s wedding.By Balen Mautone