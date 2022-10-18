Meek Mill has been making rounds lately, from Robert Kraft’s wedding to a sideline performance at the Eagles stadium, the musician had himself a busy weekend.

On Friday (October 14), the rapper – born Robert Williams – attended a wedding in New York City along with Elton John and Ed Sheeran. According to PEOPLE, Kraft, owner of the New England Patriots football team, married Dana Blumberg and invited the musicians to join them in their ceremony.

Abraham Madkour and Meek Mill present Robert Kraft with the Lifetime Achievement award during the 15th Annual Sports Business Journal Awards ceremony at New York Marriott Marquis Hotel on May 18, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Meek is a good friend of the groom’s and wrote a short freestyle that he sang over an acoustic melody played by the ever-talented “Shape Of You” singer.

A TikTok account posted a snippet of the performance shortly after it took place, but it wasn’t until it landed on No Jumper that the video truly received viral attention.

An unnamed source later told PEOPLE that most of the guests weren’t aware it was even a wedding for the better part of the night.

Meek Mill Freestyles at Robert Kraft Wedding pic.twitter.com/qrDE7sr5NT — No Jumper (@nojumper) October 16, 2022

“Most of the people didn’t know it was a wedding celebration, We thought it was a party and then when we went upstairs — and [a] screen opened and Robert and Dana came out. She was in a wedding dress, and Elton John announced them as ‘husband and wife.’ Then Meek Mill wrote a song for them, which he sang with Ed Sheeran as backup.”

Two days later, Williams made an appearance at the Philidelphia Eagle’s Sunday night game, where he performed the intro of his hit track “Dreams And Nightmares.”

Clips of the rapper hyping up the crowd with his pregame anthem can be seen on every form of social media. The energy of the night only went up from here, as the Eagles would go on to claim a 26-17 victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

Check out Meek tearing it up on the sidelines below, and visit HotNewHipHop later for more news updates on all your favorite rappers.

