Drake Hits The Basketball And Tennis Courts While In Turks & Caicos

Drake has had a busy few months touring and releasing his new album For All The Dogs. He's prepared to take off on even more shows with J. Cole next year but in the meantime, he's enjoying some relaxation in Turks & Caicos. While he probably has spent some time relaxing and taking in good vibes, he also took the chance to hone in some of his basketball skills. In some pictures and videos he shared to Instagram he's hitting the basketball and tennis courts with some friends.

"All that time you spent trying to convince your followers you’re a leader could have went to something much realer," Drake captioned the post in his typical advisory fashion. Unsurprisingly, fellow celebs rushed to the comments to get their jabs in at the rap superstar. NLE Choppa quickly pulled up to challenge his skills with a comment that simply read "guard me." Plenty of sports bettors also took to the comments to share the bets they would place on Drizzy in an actual basketball game. Check out the post and the variety of fan reactions to it below.

Drake Working On His Game

Getting some reps in on the basketball court isn't what most fans are talking about from Drake's Turks & Caicos trip. He sparked a rush of new dating rumors earlier this week when he and Camila Cabello were spotted together. The pair were enjoying their vacation time renting some jet skis and going for a ride together.

After the release of For All The Dogs, Drake claimed that he was planning on taking a hiatus from releasing new music for a while. Before embarking on the absence he made sure to drop one more collection of new songs for fans. Scary Hours 3 saw Drizzy doubling down on some beefs he started on For All The Dogs. The EP also helped the original album return back to the top of the Billboard 200 nearly a month after its original release. What do you think of Drake hitting the basketball court in a new video? Let us know in the comments section below.

