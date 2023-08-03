Steph Curry Cameos In Tobe Nwigwe Music Video

Steph Curry has a new documentary out on Apple TV. Steph Curry: Underrated is essentially Curry’s coming-of-age story. It’s the journey Curry took from high school to Davidson to becoming one of the NBA’s greatest players. Every step of the way, people have doubted Curry’s ability. His dad’s alma mater, Virginia Tech, only offered him a walk-on spot due to this 160lb frame. So Curry went to Davidson, where he took the mid-major to the elite eight in 2008. Meanwhile, the Hokies made the Big Dance in 2007, Curry’s freshman season, before going on a decade-long March Madness drought.

As part of the show, Tobe Nwigwe was drafted to create a befitting track. “Lil Fish, Big Pond” is exactly that. The song is incorporated into the documentary and includes some very appropriate lyrics. “Look how things have changed, they know I’m the one/ Daddy taught me how to flick my wrist, I’m my father’s son/ Think I’m pistol-packing how that ratchet on me like a gun/ They should put the basket in a casket after I am done.” But more than just that, Curry repaid the favor by appearing in the song’s music video.

Curry’s Nwigwe Cameo

The video for the song goes all in on the fishing imagery. This includes a bucket hat-wearing Curry fishing on an imaginary lake. Curry’s main role in the video is to rap along to the aforementioned verse. Steph Curry: Underrated is currently streaming on Apple TV. Curry begins his 15th year in the NBA in 2023 and is looking to bounce back from a down year for the Golden State Warriors.

Nwigwe also shared his excitement at working on the project in an interview with The Source. “Oh it’s phenomenal. Steph’s story, his journey is an immaculate display of what’s possible, as it relates to achieving greatness. For anybody in the world, no matter if you play basketball or not. The path that he took, and the work ethic, discipline, consistency and stuff that he applied to his sport is amazing to see. It’s an honor to be a part of the story, even if it’s a song to highlight what he did.”

