Bill Bellamy

- Pop CultureDiddy Lost "Any Given Sunday" Role To Jamie Foxx For This ReasonApparently Diddy's QB skills aren't up to scratch.By Ben Mock
- MusicT.I. Explains Why He Doesn't "Have A Trap Music Mindset" AnymoreThe rapper is living a much different lifestyle and finds it to be "counterproductive" to continue in that mindset.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureBill Bellamy Jokes That Janet Jackson Used To "Booty Call" HimThe "How to Be a Player" actor revealed that there was some sexual tension with the famed singer many years ago.By Erika Marie