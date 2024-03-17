Diddy Attends Kanye West's Rolling Loud L.A. Set With Ty Dolla Sign

This is one of the most public appearances that Sean Combs has made since his sexual assault lawsuits emerged.

Keep A Child Alive's 11th Annual Black Ball - Inside

Ye and Ty Dolla $ign's Rolling Loud L.A. set this weekend probably wasn't what many fans expected for a couple of reasons. For one, it was more akin to their VULTURES listening parties than it was to a traditional festival performance, as they didn't really "perform" anything. Not only that, but another element that surprised a lot of folks is something they found out a couple of days after it went down, and relating to an even larger story in pop culture right now. From what TMZ footage indicates, it seems like Diddy went to this VULTURES event with his family and crew, as footage also emerged of his twin daughters attending Nicki Minaj's set.

Furthermore, this is interesting considering they are both in controversial, albeit very different, situations when it comes to their public image. Ye is still dealing with a lot of fallout from his antisemitism and the breakdown and volatility of his personal relationships, whereas Diddy faces multiple massive lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault and much more. As such, a lot of people think that they have more reason to link up now. After all, they've both spoken on the importance of solidarity and unity, although these circumstances make that sentiment hard to swallow.

Read More: Kanye West Compares Himself To R. Kelly, Bill Cosby, Jesus & Diddy On “Vultures”

Ye & Diddy Performing In 2016

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 04: Puff Daddy and Kanye West perform during Puff Daddy and Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour at Madison Square Garden on September 4, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Live Nation)

For those unaware, their last public interaction concerned Ye's scandalous Drink Champs interview in which he expressed antisemitic and anti-BLM views. It notably got a lot of backlash for downplaying and spreading misinformation about the death of George Floyd, and folks called Diddy out for letting it air in the first place. While Revolt took it down eventually, this was a very odd situation given that the two had beefed over these controversial views before. With this in mind, many wondered why Sean Combs would let something like this happen in the first place.

Meanwhile, they're also both facing issues with their academic institutions, as well as a lot of legal trouble and general public scrutiny. We can only wonder where the two stand on each other right now, and whether they found reason to support each other. It will take a lot from both of them to one day find forgiveness from the media, society, and their fans. See the clips and footage of Diddy at Ye's show with the "Via" link below. For more news and the latest updates on them, come back to HNHH.

Read More: Diddy & Lil Rod Haven’t Settled Sexual Assault Lawsuit, Despite Previous Reports

[via]

