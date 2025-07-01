Diddy Jury Reaches Verdict On Four Out Of Five Counts

Diddy Jury Reaches Partial Verdict Hip Hop News
Sean Combs, photographed in his NYC studio in 2001. ROBERT DEUTSCH / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The jury in Diddy's federal sex trafficking and racketeering trial reached a partial verdict on the second day of deliberations.

Diddy's federal trial is now in its final stages. Last week, both the prosecution and the defense wrapped up their closing arguments, and yesterday, jury deliberations began. This continued into today, and according to ABC News, the jury has reached a partial verdict.

Reportedly, they reached a verdict on counts 2, 3, 4, and 5. This includes alleged Sex Trafficking by Force, Fraud, or Coercion of Cassie, alleged Transportation to engage in prostitution of Cassie and commercial sex workers, alleged Sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion of "Jane," and alleged Transportation to engage in prostitution of "Jane" and commercial sex workers.

Their note confirmed that they've been unable to reach a verdict on count 1, which is alleged racketeering conspiracy. It says there are "unpersuadable opinions" on both sides related to the count. The prosecution and the defense said they want Judge Arun Subramanian to tell the jurors to keep deliberating. He plans to do so. Subramanian has said that he will not accept a partial verdict, meaning no verdict will be read for now.

Diddy Trial
Syndication: USA TODAY
Sean “Diddy” Combs introduces a tribute to “The Godfather” during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At the time of writing, it remains unclear if the jury will continue deliberations today, or if they'll be sent home and told to resume tomorrow.

News of the jury's partial verdict comes after it was reported that deliberations were paused yesterday. This was due to a question about the drug distribution allegation Diddy is facing. "If an individual asks for a controlled substance and the person hands it over, it is distribution?" the jury asked in a note.

Judge Subramanian issued a response to the question in a note this morning. "The word ‘distribution’ means actual, constructive, or attempted transfer. To distribute simply means to deliver, to pass over, or to hand over something to another person, or to cause it to be delivered, passed on, or handed over to another. Distribution does not require a sale," he clarified.

