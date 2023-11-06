Taylor Swift’s “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” Sees Biggest Billboard 200 Debut In Nearly 10 Years

Taylor Swift's latest re-recording release, 1989 (Taylor’s Version), notched the biggest opening on the Billboard 200 in nearly a decade, this past week. It debuted at No. 1 after moving 1.653 million equivalent album units in the week ending on November 2. It's the most since Adele’s 25 sold 3.482 million units in its first week back in 2015. The figure is even higher than the original version of 1989, which debuted with 1.287 million in its first week in November 2014.

While it's the highest-selling album since 2015, it's also the sixth highest-selling of all time in terms of traditional album sales, which make up 1.359 million of the aforementioned total sum. In addition to being behind Adele's 25, it's also behind NSYNC’s No Strings Attached (2.416 million), NSYNC’s Celebrity (1.878 million), Eminem’s The Marshall Mathers LP (1.76 million), and Backstreet Boys’ Black & Blue (1.591 million). Swift also has the most number-one albums for a female artist of all time with 13 different projects topping the chart. She’s tied with Drake for third place on the list of any artist regardless of gender. They're behind only JAY-Z’s 14 and the Beatles’ 19.

Taylor Swift Spotted In New York City

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 27: Taylor Swift is seen in the West Village on October 27, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Stealth Pix/GC Images)

Swift first began re-recording her first six studio albums in 2019 amid a dispute over ownership of her masters. She was unable to reacquire them after Scooter Braun bought her former label, Big Machine Records.

Outside of Music, Swift has been dating Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce. Amid their romance, the pop star has attended several of Kelce's games. Kelce addressed the media frenzy around the relationship back in October. “We’re learning with the paparazzi taking photos from all over the place,” Kelce told reporters at the time. "But at the same time, you know, it comes with it. You’ve got a lot of people that care about Taylor, and for good reason. You’ve just got to keep living and learning and enjoying the moments.” Be on the lookout for further updates on their relationship on HotNewHipHop.

