Travis Kelce Declares “Kelce Halloween” After His Taylor Swift Romance Inspires Countless Costumes

Travis Kelce loved seeing the number of people who dressed up as him for Halloween. "It was a Kelce Halloween. So cool," Kelce said on the podcast he does with his brother. However, Jason Kelce wasn't so enthused about the idea. “It was pretty creepy watching that many people be us, but it was awesome," the Eagles center said.

Traylor costumes could be seen all over the country, as well as in the mainstream media. Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuela donned the outfit for Live With Kelly & Mark. Meanwhile, Bradley Cooper dressed up as Kelce while his 6-year-old daughter took inspiration from Swift's video for "22". Kelce and Swift reportedly spent Halloween together. However, there's no word on what the duo themselves dressed up as. Despite this, Travis did do the New Heights episode dressed as the sun. Jason, however, chose not to dress up for the episode.

Kelce Family Strained By Traylor Attention

However, Jason's reaction to "Kelce Halloween" might be indicative of a wider issue. According to a TMZ report earlier this week, immediate members of the Kelce family, namely matriarch Donna, patriarch Ed, and the aforementioned Jason, are all starting to be a little worn down by all the constant attention the couple is receiving. Personal phones won't stop ringing and their social media is a constant wave of DMs.

Despite this, they are reportedly willing to endure because Travis is so happy with Taylor. Swift is currently in tour prep mode as they prepares to head to South America for a handful of Eras Tour shows to close out the year. She wasn't at the Chiefs last game, ironically their first loss since she started dating Kelce. Furthermore, she's unlikely going to be at the Chiefs' next game - a trip to Frankfurt, Germany to place the Dolphins. While the Chiefs are on a bye after their Germany trip, Kelce is not expected to join Swift in South America.

