Foxy Brown Stirs Up Drama By Messaging Lil Kim's Baby Daddy

Passive aggressive to the max.

Foxy Brown may not have the musical clout that she did in the 1990s, but she still has the combative spirit that made her first two albums so popular. She isn't afraid to pick a fight, especially when it comes to her sworn enemy, Lil Kim. These two have spent decades duking it out for the title of hip-hop queen, and it doesn't seem like things are going to smooth over anytime soon. Especially with Foxy Brown's decision to message Lil Kim's baby daddy, Mr. Papers, on Instagram.

Foxy Brown posted the message to her Instagram Story on June 14. "Happy birthday," she wrote to the fellow rapper. "Block spinna 20 years later haaaa." Mr. Papers appreciated the love, messaging her back and writing: "Daddy love you mama." This is messy in a myriad of ways. For one, Mr. Papers is the father of Lil Kim's daughter, Royal Reign. The two rappers were together from 2012-14, and then again in 2021. They are currently separated, but continue to co-parent Royal Reign. Foxy Brown is keenly aware of this, and is making a big deal out of it to get at Lil Kim.

Foxy Brown Used To Be Involved With Kim's Baby Daddy

The second reason the birthday message is messy is Foxy Brown's own history with Mr. Papers. In 2020, Mr. Papers revealed that he was involved with the "I'll Be" rapper years before he got with Kim. "What's crazy," he told Gillie da Kid during a stream. "Before Kim, I used to f*ck with Foxy Brown and all that." Mr. Papers claimed that he was only 17 at the time he was seeing Foxy. This places the time they hooked up around 2005.

This isn't the first time Foxy Brown and Mr. Papers have been friendly with each other on social media. In 2022, Mr. Papers sent a happy birthday message to Foxy's daughter, C'yani. "Happy birthday to baby C," he wrote on Instagram. "Did good @FoxyBrown." Clearly, things are good between the two rappers. The same cannot be said for Foxy and Lil Kim. The two icons dissed each other as recently as 2023. Lil Kim claimed that her autobiography, The Queen Bee, was going to sell more copies than the Bible when it came out, and Foxy Brown couldn't resist trolling her. The rapper posted the phrase "The Bible" with a laughing emoji on her IG Story. In case you were wondering, The Queen Bee did not sell more copies than the Bible.

