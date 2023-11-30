Foxy Brown Is Planning A Major Comeback

Earlier this week, Foxy Brown took to social media to share a message with her followers. She provided fans with a vague update on her Instagram Story, hinting at some new music arriving in the future. While she failed to specify exactly what she plans on releasing and when, she's set the bar high. According to the rapper, she's planning on making a splash with her return, but she needs some space to do so.

“QUIETLY RAISING MY BEAUTIFUL GIRL, PREPARING FOR THE GREATEST COMEBACK IN MUSIC!” she told followers. “HOP OFF MY D*CK!” Listeners haven't heard a full-length project from the NYC native since her 2008 mixtape, Brooklyn’s Don Diva. While details of what they can expect remain unclear, it's safe to say that fans can't wait for the big comeback.

Read More: Foxy Brown Faces Backlash For Diddy Comments Following Cassie's Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Foxy Brown Teases Her Return

Elsewhere in her message, Foxy took the opportunity to clear up some gossip. Namely, a rumor that's been floating around for some time concerning her relationship with Jay-Z. It's been speculated that the two of them were romantically involved at some point in the 90s, as they were collaborators as well as close friends. She's denied this previously, but nonetheless, the rumors continue. “FAKE FAIRYTALE NEWS!” she insisted. “I UNDERSTAND THE VOID I’VE LEFT IN MY ABSENCE. BUT THE FOX & HOV LIES ARE PATHETIC AT THIS POINT!”

Foxy Brown clearly has some exciting things to look forward to, but things haven't been a breeze for her as of late. Amid the various lawsuits that Diddy's been hit with in recent weeks, she seemingly came to his defense, claiming that working with him was a pleasure. She received backlash for her comments, with many users calling them insensitive. What do you think of Foxy Brown revealing that she plans to make a huge comeback? Are you looking forward to whatever she has in store for fans? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Foxy Brown Calls Working With Diddy "Best Of Both Worlds"

[Via]