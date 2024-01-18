Keith Murray Stands By Alleged Sexual Encounters With Foxy Brown & Shawnna

Back in January of 2023, Keith Murray chatted with The Art Of Dialogue about his past alleged sexual encounters with the likes of Foxy Brown and Shawnna. He went into graphic detail about the alleged encounters, which neither of the women appreciated. Foxy hopped on Instagram to accuse him of being on drugs, not holding back in the slightest. "Boy f*cked up adding my name to that fairytale [crying laughing emojis]," she wrote. "F*ck a dog first p*ssy [crying emojis]."

"Tha guy hat alone should've told yall that sh*t was no bueno," she added in a subsequent post. "Now somebody yell dope fiend a** Keith Murray we wanna book him for a walk thru [laughing emojis]. (1500 and a bg of Jums)." Instead of backing off, however, Keith Murray recently doubled down. He sat down for an interview with Willie D earlier this week, insisting that everything he said was true. Moreover, he offered Foxy Brown a half-apology, claiming that while he's sorry for offending her, but not sorry for what allegedly happened.

Keith Murray Calls Foxy Brown The "Whip Whop Queen"

“Everything I said about Foxy Brown was true,” he explained. “If I offended her, I apologize for bringing out my truth. I’m not apologizing for my truth, but it’s the truth. What happened between me and her happened. And Shawnna said she don’t know Keith Murray. That’s a lie. Ask Ludacris. Shawnna know me well. She was in the car with me all the time. Ask Rob Love. I know her like the back of my hand. She got nice ankles and nice feet and the p***y—I ate the p***y, yes. And Foxy Brown, she gave me—she’s the whip whop queen.”

What do you think of Keith Murray doubling down on his comments about his alleged sexual encounters with Foxy Brown and Shawnna? Do you think he crossed the line? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

