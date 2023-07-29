Keith Murray Addresses Concerning Viral Video Of Him From June

Keith Murray says that someone is trying to ruin his reputation. He explained his claim while discussing the viral video of him in which he appears to be on drugs and acting erratic. During an appearance on the MReckNRip Show, Murray explained that the clip is “old” and threatened to sue anybody who’s looking to profit off him.

“Somebody got some footage of me, and they tried to assassinate my character,” he explained. The clip began circulating on social media before Murray appeared at the 2023 BET Awards. He performed at the event alongside Redman and Erick Sermon to celebrate Hip Hop’s 50th anniversary. “But at the same time, they should’ve played it after BET — made it seem like it was current or something, because BET was spectacular. I’m getting a lot of positive feedback.”

Keith Murray In NYC In 1996

NEW YORK, NEW YORK–AUGUST 28: Rapper Keith Murray appears at the Vibe Magazine Fashion Show on August 28, 1996 in New York City. (Photo by Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

He continued: “It was before. Some footage that some people that I don’t know got old footage and tried to bring it out, but God is on my side and I don’t really talk about negativity. Why didn’t they post my BET performance? Whoever those people were. Why didn’t Lord Jamar talk about how gracefully I rocked the stage?”

“Black people always try to bring Black people down when they doing good,” he further said. “The devil always come and try to tear you down when God got a blessing for you. So, I ask Lord Jamar and whoever that other person was, to highlight my show at the BET awards. It went worldwide!”

Keith Murray Responds To Unnerving Video

Tons of voices in the hip-hop community shared words of support in the wake of the viral video. 9th Wonder, Doodlebug from Digable Planets, and Immortal Technique all posted about Murray in response. His long-time rival, Lord Jamar, even chimed in.

