Keith Murray
- MusicKeith Murray Stands By Alleged Sexual Encounters With Foxy Brown & Shawnna"I’m not apologizing for my truth," Keith Murray says.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicKeith Murray Addresses Concerning Viral Video Of Him From JuneKeith Murray says someone is trying to ruin his reputation.By Cole Blake
- MusicKeith Murray: The Man Behind The MicKeith Murray earned his icon status by delivering a never-before heard rap flow full of complexities and witty wordplay.By Demi Phillips
- Pop CultureNoreaga Explains Why 'Drink Champs' Won't Do Interview With Keith MurrayThere are concerns about Murray's mental health following his last explosive interview.By Erika Marie
- MusicFoxy Brown Calls Keith Murray A "Crackhead" & "Dope Fiend"Murray recently gave explicit detail of an alleged sexual encounter with the hitmaker.By Erika Marie
- MusicKeith Murray Recalls Nas Fighting Off A Jewel ThiefKeith Murray says that he once saw Nas fight off someone trying to steal his bracelets in Queens.By Cole Blake
- MusicKeith Murray Claims He Saw Suge Knight Slap DiddyThe New York MC went on to defend Puff's toughness and gave a very vivid account of what happened.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicShawnna Uses Her "Gettin' Some" Hit To Troll Keith MurrayKeith Murray had quite a bit to say about Shawnna and she's not letting him off the hook.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureShawnna Reacts To Keith Murray's Wild Claims: "Get Help"Murray recently sat down for an interview where he demonstrated his alleged sexual encounter with rapper Shawnna.By Erika Marie
- AnticsKeith Murray Sets Twitter Ablaze With Wild Sex Stories Allegedly Involving Shawnna & Foxy BrownKeith Murray goes into explicit details about his alleged sexual encounters with the two female rappers. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureKeith Murray Says He Warned The Notorious B.I.G. To Leave L.A.Keith Murray says that he tried to warn The Notorious B.I.G. to flee L.A. prior to his death.By Cole Blake
- NewsNo ExceptionsKeith Murray takes aim with "No Exceptions."By hnhh