Keith Murray says that he warned The Notorious B.I.G. to leave Los Angeles prior to his death in 1997. Speaking with The Art Of Dialogue, Murray said that hours before he was gunned down, he spoke with Biggie.

“I said, ‘Big, you know they do not like you out here. Leave! Come back another time,’” Murray recalled saying. “Motherfuckers will walk up and shoot people, literally. Walk up and shoot with AKs and kill people. Motherfuckers was shooting each other left and right with no problem, you feel me?”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK–AUGUST 28: Rapper Keith Murray appears at the Vibe Magazine Fashion Show on August 28, 1996 in New York City. (Photo by Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

He continued: “I’m in the car with Biggie and he’s asking me this. I said ‘Leave, Big.’ If he woulda left, it woulda blew over. And I felt Biggie Smalls would’ve been alive to this day.”

Afterward, Murry recalled a meeting that went down after Biggie’s death. Murray says the idea of avenging him was discussed.

“I’m edgy right now talking about Big and Pac,” Keith Murray said. “But Big was my man. And he got killed out there like that. And the dude who said they know who killed ’em? Now they saying the police know. But yo, we woulda got them guns and we woulda popped somebody that night in the name of Big. Word.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Murray claimed that he was once intimate with Foxy Brown. He alleged that she was still dating Kurupt at the time.

Following his interview with The Art of Dialogue, Murray is expected to be the first Drink Champs guest of 2023. N.O.R.E. made the announcement last week.

Check out Murray’s interview with The Art of Dialogue below.

[Via]