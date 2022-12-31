Cardi B hasn’t done many interviews in the past year. But if Noreaga has his way, the Bronx rapper would be appearing on Drink Champs in 2023.

The podcast cohost has officially extended an invite to Cardi to appear on a future episode of his popular podcast. NORE also revealed that the two recently had “a great conversation.” No word on what the New York rappers spoke about. But the C-N-N rapper seemed excited about their convo.

“I had a great conversation wit @iamcardib the other day,” he tweeted. “And I wanna say I respect her!!! Would love to officially invite her to drinkchamps to talk chop cheese, newports and all other greatness !!!” Cardi has achieved various accolades in 2022, including reaching over 100 million RIAA-Certified units sold.

However, fans are still awaiting the “Bodak Yellow” rapper’s highly anticipated sophomore album. Cardi took to Instagram Live earlier this year to give an update on the project. “I’ve been having a lot of anxiety, because I know right after I drop my album, I have to go out on tour and I have bad separation anxiety from my kids.”

Cardi has yet to respond to NORE’s offer. But in the meantime, the podcast host confirmed that Keith Murray will be the next legend to appear on Drink Champs. “Yes we getting Keith Murray on drinkchamps,” Nore tweeted. “In Jan when we come off the break!!!” The news comes days after Murray made headlines, claiming that he was intimate with Foxxy Brown while she dated Kurupt.

