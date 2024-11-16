Diddy Accused Of Paying Kalenna Harper To Defend Him Amid Dawn Richard Lawsuit

BYCaroline Fisher328 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NFL: Super Bowl LII-Philadelphia Eagles vs New England Patriots
Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Recording artists Sean 'Diddy' Combs with his son Christian Combs prior to the Super Bowl Lii with the New England Patriots playing against the Philadelphia Eagles at U.S. Bank Stadium. Matthew Emmons / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Federal officials allegedly found notes in Diddy's jail cell.

In September of this year, Diddy was hit with a lawsuit from Dawn Richard. She accused him of sexual and emotional abuse and alleged that she witnessed him assault his ex-girlfriend, Cassie. “It’s unfortunate that Ms. Richard has cast their 20-year friendship aside to try and get money from him, but Mr. Combs is confidently standing on truth and looks forward to proving that in court,” Diddy's lawyer Erica Wolff said in a statement in response to the lawsuit.

Shortly after news of Richard's lawsuit went public, another member of Diddy-Dirty Money broke her silence. Kalenna Harper took to her Instagram Story to deny ever seeing Diddy engage in this kind of behavior. "While I fully respect Dawn's right to recount her experiences, I want to emphasize that her account reflects her personal perspective and should not be interpreted as a universal truth applicable to everyone involved," her statement read in part.

Read More: Diddy's Prosecutors Accuse Him Of Coercing Witnesses And Manipulating Public Narrative

Notes Suggesting Financial Exchanges Alleged Found In Diddy's Jail Cell

(L-R) Dawn Richard, Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Kalenna Harper of Diddy Dirty Money attend the 2011 BET Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on June 26, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

"Many of the allegations and incidents described in this suit are not representative of my experiences," it continued. "And some do not align with my own truth." Late last month, Harper also came to Diddy's defense during an interview with Break Beat Media. She labeled Cassie "naive," and alleged that she liked to do drugs and party. Now, however, federal officials have come up with new evidence that appears to suggest Diddy allegedly paid her to defend him.

According to an exclusive report by AllHipHop, a new filing points to 128 total alleged communications between Diddy and Harper after Richard filed her lawsuit. Allegedly, their communication picked up shortly before Harper shared her public statement about the lawsuit. Notes officials accuse him of having in his jail cell also indicate that she was allegedly financially compensated for it.

Read More: Shyne Claims Diddy Never Offered Him Money To Be The Alleged Scapegoat For Club Shooting

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...