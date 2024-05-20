Eric Adams Is Looking Into Revoking Diddy’s Key To NYC Following Cassie Assault Video

Diddy, Eric Adams
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 15 New York Mayor Eric Adams (R) presents Sean Diddy Combs with the keys to the city in Times Square on September 15, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy OrdGetty Images)

Eric Adams is taking action.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams says his team is looking into how they can go about revoking Diddy’s key to the city after CNN published footage of him attacking Cassie back in 2016. Adams discussed the steps he’s taking during an interview on 1010 WINS on Monday.

"Well, listen, the action was unacceptable and all of us who looked at the video, we were probably sick to our stomach," Adams said during the show. "Our team is doing an analysis. We never have taken a key back from anyone but the team is doing an analysis of what the next steps are." Adams presented Diddy with the honor back in September, just two months before Cassie filed her initial lawsuit against the Bad Boy mogul.

Eric Adams Presents Diddy With Key To The City

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 15: SEPTEMBER 15: Sean "Diddy" Combs (L) receiving the Key to the City from Mayor Eric Adams in Times Square on September September 15, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images )

Diddy has since released a video apologizing for the incident, which he said occurred during one of the "darkest times" of his life. He added: "I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I was disgusted then when I did it. I'm disgusted now. I went and I sought out professional help. I got into going to therapy, going to rehab, I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I'm so sorry. But I'm committed to be a better man each and every day. I'm not asking for forgiveness. I'm truly sorry." He won't be facing criminal charges regarding the situation as the statute of limitations has passed.

Eric Adams Speaks Out Against Diddy

Check out Eric Adams' comments on the situation involving Diddy above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Diddy as well as Cassie on HotNewHipHop.

