Jordan Coleman, son of New York Mayor Eric Adams, will be releasing a new single, later this month under his rap moniker, “Jayoo.” Coleman discussed his music career and the song, titled “Go Get It,” with the New York Post.

“I want to be a rapper, I want to be an international filmmaker, I want to be an artist. I’m trying to figure a way to merge them together in a creative and smart way,’ he told the outlet.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 28: Mayor Eric Adams speaks at the Billie Holiday Theatre in Restoration Plaza on July 28, 2022 in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood of Brooklyn borough in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Coleman also addressed his parents’ views on rap music. Adams has previously criticized the drill scene in New York, calling for a ban on the genre from social media. At the time, Coleman publicly disagreed with his father.

“Of course, parents look at rap a little differently than how a kid would look at it,” Coleman admitted. “Music and hip-hop has always been a part of what I wanted to do. But when I went off to school, my parents were like, ‘We’re not sending you to school to be a rapper, we’re sending you to school to be a filmmaker.’”

Eric Adams spoke about his son’s aspirations in a statement to The Post.

“When he was a child, my job as his father was to give him instructions, educate him, and prepare him for the future,” Adams said. “He is now a man and being that man means not speaking in my voice but finding his own. Jordan is drawing on the lessons he’s learned and is making the best decisions for himself. I’m extremely proud of the person he’s grown up to be.”

Coleman previously worked under Jay-Z at Roc Nation. He also traveled to Albania for a competition similar to American Idol in November.

[Via]