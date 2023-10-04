Michael Jackson’s Estate Resolves Legal Battle Over Allegedly Stolen Belongings

Jeffre Phillips was accused by Michael Jackson's estate of stealing roughly $1 million worth of property from the late performer. Allegedly he entered his home after he passed in 2009, as he had previously been engaged to Jackson's sibling, LaToya. According to the estate, the stolen items included CDs, DVDs, letters, awards, hard drives, and more.

They also said they believed Phillips planned on selling the items, and had moved forward in getting a judge's help to recover the property. Now, according to legal documents obtained by TMZ, the two parties have settled. The details surrounding their settlement remain unknown. It's additionally unclear whether or not the estate was able to recover the items.

MJ's Estate Settles With Jeffre Phillips

Singer Michael Jackson departs early from the Santa Barbara County courthouse at the end of the sixth week of his trial April 8, 2005 in Santa Maria, California. Jackson is charged in a 10-count indictment with molesting a boy, plying him with liquor and conspiring to commit child abduction, false imprisonment and extortion. (Photo by Carlo Allegri/Getty Images)

Among the items believed to be stolen was also a sweet handwritten note from MJ's son, Prince. Recently, the 26-year-old opened up about watching his father struggle with his appearance. He shut down allegations that his father wanted to be white, revealing that he wanted to "glow" instead.

"He had a skin condition called vitiligo," Prince began. "I think it was even on the autopsy report. I think the cause of it-- it's up for speculation. But it's either vitiligo or some form of lupus that contributed to the vitiligo. And he had a lot of insecurity around, kind of, looking blotchy. So, he wanted to see if he could smooth out his appearance. I think that 'glowing' may have also had something to do with it because he was visionary I guess in the way that he thought." What do you think of MJ's estate settling with Jeffre Phillips? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Michael Jackson.

