Michael Jackson’s Estate Resolves Legal Battle Over Allegedly Stolen Belongings

Jeffre Phillips was accused of stealing roughly $1 million worth of property from Michael Jackson’s home.

BYCaroline Fisher
Michael Jackson’s Estate Resolves Legal Battle Over Allegedly Stolen Belongings

Jeffre Phillips was accused by Michael Jackson's estate of stealing roughly $1 million worth of property from the late performer. Allegedly he entered his home after he passed in 2009, as he had previously been engaged to Jackson's sibling, LaToya. According to the estate, the stolen items included CDs, DVDs, letters, awards, hard drives, and more.

They also said they believed Phillips planned on selling the items, and had moved forward in getting a judge's help to recover the property. Now, according to legal documents obtained by TMZ, the two parties have settled. The details surrounding their settlement remain unknown. It's additionally unclear whether or not the estate was able to recover the items.

Read More: Plies Dubs Taylor Swift The “Caucasian Michael Jackson”: Watch

MJ's Estate Settles With Jeffre Phillips

Michael Jackson's Estate Resolves Legal Battle Over Stolen Belongings
Singer Michael Jackson departs early from the Santa Barbara County courthouse at the end of the sixth week of his trial April 8, 2005 in Santa Maria, California. Jackson is charged in a 10-count indictment with molesting a boy, plying him with liquor and conspiring to commit child abduction, false imprisonment and extortion. (Photo by Carlo Allegri/Getty Images)

Among the items believed to be stolen was also a sweet handwritten note from MJ's son, Prince. Recently, the 26-year-old opened up about watching his father struggle with his appearance. He shut down allegations that his father wanted to be white, revealing that he wanted to "glow" instead.

"He had a skin condition called vitiligo," Prince began. "I think it was even on the autopsy report. I think the cause of it-- it's up for speculation. But it's either vitiligo or some form of lupus that contributed to the vitiligo. And he had a lot of insecurity around, kind of, looking blotchy. So, he wanted to see if he could smooth out his appearance. I think that 'glowing' may have also had something to do with it because he was visionary I guess in the way that he thought." What do you think of MJ's estate settling with Jeffre Phillips? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Michael Jackson.

Read More: Drake Is One Song Away From Tying Michael Jackson For Most No. 1s By A Male Soloist

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.