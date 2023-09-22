Prince Jackson Net Worth 2023: What Is Michael Jackson’s Son Worth?

Growing up as Michael Jackson's son is akin to being born into American music royalty, a towering shadow indeed. Prince Michael Joseph Jackson Jr., more commonly known as Prince Jackson, was born on February 13, 1997, in Los Angeles, California. The world waited with bated breath for each glimpse of him, a son of pop culture’s most enigmatic and mesmerizing figure. Sheltered from the media circus surrounding his father, Prince was educated at home for the initial years of his life. His rearing came laced with both the ordinary—family game nights, for instance—and the extraordinary: think private Disneyland visits. As of 2023, his net worth sits at an estimated $100 million, according to WealthyGorilla.

Treading His Own Path: Career Highlights & Academic Achievements

TOPSHOT - Michael Jackson's children, Prince Jackson (L), Blanket Jackson (C) and Paris Jackson (R) speak on stage during the 'Michael Forever' concert in memory of the late Michael Jackson at The Millenium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales on October 8, 2011. AFP PHOTO / LEON NEAL (Photo by LEON NEAL / AFP) (Photo by LEON NEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

Though often considered a potential musician, Prince Jackson has proved he's a multifaceted individual with unique interests. After graduating from Buckley School, he chose to delve into higher education. He attended Loyola Marymount University and graduated with a degree in business administration. The focus here was clear: mastering the alchemy of financial growth, perhaps a crucial playbook given his inherited assets. But it wasn’t all spreadsheets and lectures. Prince dabbled in media, too, having guest-starred in the TV show 90210 and engaging in various charity events.

More Than A Last Name: Personal Life & Philanthropy

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 26: (L-R) Prince Jackson, Blanket Jackson and Paris Jackson appear at the Michael Jackson Hand and Footprint ceremony at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on January 26, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Rather than living a life splashed across tabloids, Prince Jackson has taken to philanthropy like a fish to water. Heal Los Angeles, his charitable organization, aims to help the city’s underprivileged populations. It’s not just a token endeavor. Prince is actively involved, serving as the driving force behind fundraising efforts, partnerships, and events. The organization’s mission reflects his personal values, emanating from a home where charitable work was more than just a tax write-off. It was a genuine effort to make the world better, much like his iconic father did with efforts such as the Heal the World Foundation.

Further, Michael Jackson's son hasn't been idly sitting on his inheritance. Prince has a hefty share in his late father's estate, which continues to rake in money from an extensive catalog and other intellectual properties. His portfolio also shows signs of diversification, with investments in various industries, giving him a well-rounded base to continue growing his already considerable fortune. The shrewdness of these moves is becoming more apparent with each fiscal quarter. Although not as public as other celebrity scions, Prince's business ventures illustrate the enduring power of the Jackson legacy in more ways than just musical.

Life In His Own Right: A Formidable Conclusion

SAN PEDRO, CA - DECEMBER 15: (L-R) Goofy, Prince Michael Jackson and Donald Duck pose for a photo with gifts for the children at the 1st annual 'Heal LA Christmas Celebration' at San Pedro Boys & Girls Club on December 15, 2016 in San Pedro, California. (Photo by Tara Ziemba/WireImage)

Prince Jackson is meticulously crafting an individual path, informed by his inherited legacy but not shackled by it. While some might be content merely being an heir, Prince has taken up the mantle of entrepreneur, philanthropist, and educated young man. Through his actions, he's telling the world that he's more than his last name. He is an emerging force in philanthropy and business, a combination that assures his fortune is not just static but growing. His narrative adds layers to the Jackson saga, not as a footnote but as a critical and evolving chapter.