Plies Dubs Taylor Swift The “Caucasian Michael Jackson”: Watch

Taylor Swift wrapped up her record-breaking Eras tour in the summer after a brief fling with Matty Healy, and now, the country-turned-pop star is near-constantly making headlines due to her rumoured romance with Travis Kelce. The NFL star publicly declared his interest in Swift several months ago, and it seems as though he may have manifested her into his life, as they've been frequently seen hanging out at his games and with family. Both stars are playing coy on the situation, but still, the "Red" singer's star has arguably never shone brighter.

Those who aren't longtime fans of Swift are definitely feeling her presence at this time, causing some of them (including Plies) to ponder what brought the 33-year-old to such heights in her career. "I don't want nobody in my comments because I don't mean it in no derogatory way, but it's some s**t I'm tryna figure out," the Florida native told his Instagram followers in a video on Friday (September 29). "Motherf**king Taylor Swift, Tyler Swift? However you motherf**king say it. How is this motherf**ker this big, man?" he asked in astonishment.

Plies Wants Answers About Taylor Swift's Career Trajectory

"How? I ain't ever in my motherf**king life seen a motherf**ker this big! Besides motherf**king Michael Jackson. But, she got to be the motherf**king caucasian Michael! Every motherf**king channel I got on, there she is," Plies observed, comparing Swift to the late King of Pop. She's obviously been on ESPN due to the Kelce rumours, but the rapper also noted that MSNBC couldn't get enough of the blonde this morning either. "She ain't got a motherf**king BBL, she ain't got no motherf**king tummy tuck. She ain't got none of that s**t," he added.

Whenever anything major happens in pop culture these days, one of the first figures the internet has been turning to for a reaction is Plies. The 47-year-old is, of course, best known for sharing his thoughts on Britney Spears' NSFW dancing videos, declaring her everything from his "lil Hot Cheeto" to "[his] Beyonce." Outside of that, he also shared his thoughts on another Brittany (Renner), who revealed her double-digit body count to Shannon Sharpe earlier this week. Read Plies' take on the controversial topic at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

