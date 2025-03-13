Nate Dogg's Son Voices Frustration With Late Rapper's Estate Over Catalog Sale

Sep 30, 2006; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Nate Dogg ala Nathaniel Hale and Nathaniel D. Hale at at the Silver Dollar Classic at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Naijiel D. Hale, one of nine children that the late Nate Dogg fathered, called his father's wife a "b***h" who didn't support him.

The late great Nate Dogg continues to rank among the smoothest and most melodically engaging artists we've ever seen in hip-hop. While many fans would argue that his catalog has no monetary limit to its value, that's exactly what his family is seemingly disagreeing over. The "Lay Low" icon's son, Naijiel D. Hale, recently voiced frustration with Nate's wife LaToya, who allegedly seeks to sell the late MC's catalog for $4 million. She previously asked for Nate's estate to have a new administrator via recent court filings, despite the family's ability to do so.

"They want us to [sell] my Dad catalog for a lil 4 million because he decided to marry a b***h who was never there for him from the jump," Nate Dogg's son wrote of the "Never Leave Me Alone" spitter's wife LaToya. "Pray for what I been really dealing with for the past 14 years because I'll blow this whole s**t up. This ain't even the half..." Perhaps the family will resolve this amicably behind closed doors or we will see a more dramatic court process come about as a result.

RIP Nate Dogg

Nevertheless, Nate Dogg lives on, as his collaborators and loved ones like Snoop Dogg always make sure to pay tribute to his memory and legacy with every chance they get. Situations like these are very difficult to navigate, as unexpected passings and unorganized wills, trusts, and estates can leave many mourning family members in a precarious position. Maybe Naijiel D. Hale can reach some sort of compromise with the rest of the family, but at the end of the day, it's not up to him. We will see if the estate gets that new administrator down the line or if this conflict is the new reality.

Meanwhile, Nate Dogg continues to appear posthumously in music, whether that's on new Dogg-related projects or via unreleased teases and snippets. Posthumous music is always a hot topic of debate, and an easy avenue through which disrespect and exploitation can grow. With that in mind, it's even more pivotal to ensure solid direction and cooperation with an estate's catalog sale.

