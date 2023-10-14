Benny The Butcher Names His Favorite J. Cole Feature

Benny The Butcher says that his favorite J. Cole feature is the one he contributed to his song, "Johnny P's Caddy," off of Tana Talk 4. Speaking with HipHopDX at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards, Benny picked his own song for the question. The topic arrises as Cole has been receiving acclaim for his contribution to Lil Yachty’s “The Secret Recipe.”

“Honestly, ‘Johnny P’s Caddy,’ I have to rank it at the top,” Benny told the outlet. “Ya’ll know why. He’s on there with another spitter. I don’t know bro, I gotta go check that [Yachty] song out. I was listening to it the other day. I’ma listen to it better but, I think 'Johnny P’s Caddy,' Cole verse still got the best title.”

Read More: Benny The Butcher Shows Fans The Gold Plaque He Received For J. Cole Collab

Benny The Butcher Attends The BET Hip Hop Awards

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 03: Benny the Butcher attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 03, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET)

Benny dropped "Johnny P's Caddy" as the lead single from his third studio album back in January 2022. In both Benny and Cole's verses, the two reflect on their rise to fame. "He the last of Mohicans, no weaklings last in my sneakers / N***a want me on a song, he gon' see the wrath of the reaper / I'm prolly gon' go to Hell if Jesus ask for a feature," Cole raps. By the end of his verse, he proclaims himself the "best rapper alive." Check out Benny's comments on the song below.

Benny The Butcher Reflects On "Johnny P's Caddy"

Elsewhere in the interview, Benny discusses his favorite storytelling track of his own. In doing so, he names his 2016 song, "Bible on the Coffee Table," off of My First Brick. As for features of his own, Benny appeared on Westide Gunn's new album, And Then You Pray For Me, which just dropped on Friday. Be on the lookout or further updates on Benny The Butcher on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Benny The Butcher Admits He Was “Pissed” He Couldn’t Take Advantage Of Drake Collab

[Via]